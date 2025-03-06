Liverpool begin talks to hijack Arsenal move for striker as they seek replacement for Darwin Nunez: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly initiated talks with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who has also been linked with Arsenal, according to TBR Football. The Reds see Benjamin Sesko as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan attacker has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in Merseyside from Benfica in June 2022 for a reported club-record fee of €85 million. The Reds have now opened talks with Benjamin Sesko and aim to sign him this summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners reportedly tried signing Sesko as Gabriel Jesus's replacement last summer, but the Slovenian forward decided to stay in Germany for one more year to continue development. The aforementioned report also claims that the 21-year-old would like to join Arsenal over other clubs interested in signing him.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg recently claimed that the 21-year-old has a release clause of €70 million, which can rise to €80 million at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Darwin Nunez is likely to leave the Reds and join another club where he can become a guaranteed starter in the summer. Benjamin Sesko penned a contract extension with RB Leipzig last summer, with his new deal set to expire in the summer of 2029.

Luis Enrique confident about PSG defeating Liverpool in second leg of Round of 16 in UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique has claimed that his side will defeat Liverpool in the second leg of their Round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League. The Premier League leaders recorded a close 1-0 victory over Les Parisiens in the first leg on Wednesday, March 5.

Harvey Elliott scored the winning goal for the Reds in the 87th minute, but Liverpool were in the backseat throughout the game. PSG took 27 shots, of which ten were on target. Meanwhile, Arne Slot's side only took two shots, only one on target.

The Red's standout performer was Alisson Becker, who made nine saves and maintained a clean sheet. After the match, Enrique claimed that the result was unfair and that PSG would defeat the Premier League giants to secure a berth in the next round. He said (via X/Fabrizio Romano):

"Comeback at Anfield next week? Of course, we can do it. We're gonna do it. The result is very unfair. They shot once, they scored. Their best player was the goalie. It's a bit weird. I'm very proud of my team. We were far better than Liverpool."

Arne Slot's side will host Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Wednesday, March 11, in the second leg.

