Liverpool best-positioned to sign Jude Bellingham after being prepared to offer as high as €150 million: Reports

Liverpool are best-positioned to win the race for coveted England star Jude Bellingham, as per reports from Relevo. They are currently leading the race to sign the in-demand midfielder and are ready to spend up to €150 million.

The England international is also reportedly keen on a move to Anfield, putting the Merseyside giants in a commanding position.

Reports suggest that Jude Bellingham has emerged as a hot property in the transfer market, with a host of clubs interested in the teenager.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already publicly opened up about his admiration for the Englishman.

There is also strong interest from Premier League champions Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola reportedly in love with the Liverpool target. However, the Cityzens must offload a midfielder to make room for the England international.

With Bellingham's former Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland already at the Etihad, the Cityzens feel that they can lure the midfielder to the club.

Chelsea are also interested in the former Birmingham City wonder-kid, but they are far behind other potential suitors.

Meanwhile, despite Nasser Al-Khelaifi's comments, PSG are yet to enter the race even though they are also among the admirers.

Real Madrid have been mentioned as long-term admirers of Bellingham, but he reportedly does not fancy a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are also not in a financial position to enter a bidding war for the England international, having already made a big investment in midfield in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign another physical midfielder along with Bellingham as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield.

The youngster has been on fire for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having scored once and produced one assist in four games. He has enjoyed himself for Borussia Dortmund as well, having contributed nine goals and three assists in 22 games.

Rio Ferdinand has tipped Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City over Liverpool

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City over Liverpool and Real Madrid. He said:

"I think he will [join Manchester City], yeah. He'll say, 'listen, I've got a couple of mates there, English boys. I can go to Madrid in five years'."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Jude Bellingham will reportedly tell Borussia Dortmund of his desire to leave the club after the World Cup, despite having a contract until 2025. NEW: Jude Bellingham will reportedly tell Borussia Dortmund of his desire to leave the club after the World Cup, despite having a contract until 2025. #lfc [sports bild via mail] 🚨 NEW: Jude Bellingham will reportedly tell Borussia Dortmund of his desire to leave the club after the World Cup, despite having a contract until 2025. #lfc [sports bild via mail]

"There's no rush. I just think he thinks: 'You know what, I'm the superstar. I'm going to win the league and the Premier League, because I'm an English-born boy. And then I'll go to Madrid and I'll do the same there in a few years'."

He added:

"The great things is, he's got the absolute choice and the pick of what he wants to do. There will be clubs queuing up, we know that."

It will be hugely interesting to see which club ends up signing the coveted all-round midfielder, who looks like a superstar in the making.

