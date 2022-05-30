 Liverpool 'best positioned' to win race for 24-year-old midfielder - Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly (via Fichajes) the frontrunners to secure the signature of Ibrahim Sangare from PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool, who were once chasing an elusive quadruple, endured a disappointing end to the 2021-22 campaign. First, they dramatically lost the Premier League title race to Manchester City on the final matchday (May 22).

Then, on Saturday (May 28), Real Madrid inflicted a 1-0 defeat upon them in the Champions League final in Paris. The defeat marked Los Blancos' second victory over them in the Champions League final in four years.

Two of the Reds' key midfielders, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, suffered injuries in the closing weeks of the season. According to Fichajes, the unfortunate event has prompted Jurgen Klopp to look for options to strengthen their midfield in the summer.

PSV Eindhoven star Ibrahim Sangare, who is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Eredivisie, has emerged as a person of interest for the Merseysiders.

StatsBomb @StatsBomb Finally: Ibrahim Sangaré, PSV Eindhoven 2021/22



Find you a midfielder who can do *everything* Finally: Ibrahim Sangaré, PSV Eindhoven 2021/22Find you a midfielder who can do *everything* https://t.co/A8eVXaahnT

Sangare, 24, thrives in a deeper role but is not shy of pushing forward if an opportunity presents itself. The midfielder has featured in 49 games this season, recording four goals and four assists across competitions.

The Ivory Coast man, who is valued at €16 million (via Transfermarkt), has multiple offers on the table. Eindhoven could send the player to Anfield if a "generous" offer comes their way.

A bid in the region of €25 million could give the Reds Eindhoven's blessing to move on to personal negotiations with the player.

Alongside Jurgen Klopp's side, Leicester City, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the player. However, as per the report, Liverpool are "best positioned" to close the deal.

Naby Keita might have to make way for Sangare at Liverpool

The Reds signed Naby Keita for €60 million from RB Leipzig in 2018. The midfielder, who was once one of the best in the Bundesliga, has not yet lived up to the hype at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp introduced Naby Keita for the final quarter of an hour in Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, the 27-year-old struggled against Madrid's aging midfield and did not manage to do anything of note in the match.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic My man Keita wanting to reach the moon before Elon My man Keita wanting to reach the moon before Elon https://t.co/NfjMWuNRy9

Assuming the Reds are genuinely interested in Sangare, they might look to offload Keita.

Given Keita's current form, it could be hard for Liverpool to recover even half of his transfer fee. However, they should be able to cover Eindhoven's €25 million asking price.

Under Klopp's guidance, Sangare could turn into a formidable force in midfield, giving them the strength to keep fighting on all fronts next season.

