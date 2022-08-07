Liverpool could bid €40 million for 24-year-old due to midfield injury crisis: Reports

Liverpool could make a €40 million offer for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer with injuries plaguing Jurgen Klopp's midfield, as per Calciomercatoweb.

The Reds may look to make a move for the Milan player in the coming days with Klopp looking to deal with injury issues in his side.

Thiago Alcantara picked up a knock in the 2-2 opening game of the season against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

"It (Thiago's injury) looks like a bad hamstring."



Jürgen Klopp looks back on a lacklustre Liverpool display and provides a Thiago injury update...



The Spaniard's injury was just the latest setback for the Anfield side.

They are already dealing with injuries to Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A potential move for Bennacer could cost Liverpool around €40 million as he currently has a €50 million release clause.

The Algerian joined Milan from Empoli back in 2019 for €16 million.

He has since gone on to make 105 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Bennacer has become a key part of Stefano Poli's midfield at the San Siro and was part of the Rossoneri side that lifted the Serie A title last season.

However, the midfielder has just two years remaining on his contract and could be set to make an intriguing return to the Premier League.

Liverpool not the only Premier League side interested in Bennacer

Bennacer is gaining interest from the Premier League

Liverpool are not alone in their interest in the Milan midfielder as reports claim Manchester United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs.

Bennacer is formerly of Arsenal, who allowed the player to head to Empoli in August 2017.

The Algerian never got an opportunity to shine in north London, making just one senior appearance for the Gunners.

He has since managed to grow into a top Serie A star with Milan and has spoken about his Arsenal departure in the past, saying:

"I still had a four-year contract with Arsenal, but I went where they really wanted me. I didn’t know Empoli but I accepted to go down from the Premier League to the Italian Serie B because that was the club that wanted me most of all."

He added:

"The reason why I went to AC Milan, I chose them for their history, but even more because his project was the best for me."

Of the interested Premier League sides, Liverpool may be best placed given that they are the frontrunners to contend for the title.

They can also offer Champions League football to Bennacer, a competition United and Arsenal will not play this season.

