Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp demands European giants to sign 2 world-class players if they want him as head coach: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently demanded Real Madrid to sign two world-class players if they want him as their next manager.

As reported by Teamtalk, the German manager wants Los Blancos to sign both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe should he take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the report, the Spanish giants are happy with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm but at the same time, they are also considering a future beyond him. The iconic Italian manager is 63 years of age right now and his future has been talked about in recent weeks.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga at the moment, eight points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona. They also failed to defend their Supercopa de Espana crown, again losing to their El Clasico rivals.

It has been claimed that Florentino Perez could be considering parting ways with Ancelotti again unless results improve soon. He has also been strongly linked with the Brazil job, although he himself dismissed such reports.

Real Madrid are said to have placed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the top of their wishlist should they part ways with Ancelotti.

The Reds have endured a season to forget this time around and find themselves 10th in the Premier League table. They have also been knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16.

Klopp has reportedly urged Los Blancos to sign both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, who have both been linked with Liverpool as well.

However, the German is contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2026 and it will be worth looking if he decides to end his tenure at Anfield.

Since taking charge of the Reds back in 2015, the German has led the Merseyside giants to a total of seven trophies, including one Premier League and one Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp tipped to leave Liverpool if they lose to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Senior sports presenter Richard Keys predicted that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool should they lose to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

In a recent blog post, Keys claimed that the German would step down from his role if the Reds get knocked out of the Champions League.

"There's only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it's not the coach," he said. "My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they're knocked out of the CL (Champions League) by Real Madrid I think he'll be gone before the start of next season. Líverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it's no good blaming FSG (Fenway Sports Group). The downfall is Klopp's responsibility."

"He didn't start the re-build soon enough. That was one of Fergie's greatest strengths - that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Líverpool thinking keeping Milner, Henderson and Firminho? Tiago [sic] is past his best - not that I was ever a fan. He was the wrong player at the wrong club at the wrong time. He slows Líverpool down. In fact, the entire midfield is too old or not good enough. Robertson is past his best. Whoever is in charge next season has a massive job on his hands. Do we believe Klopp is up for it? I don't."

