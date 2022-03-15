Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shows ‘serious interest’ in move for 23-year-old Real Madrid star with €80 million price-tag: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly heavily interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Valverde is one of Europe's most exciting midfielders and the Uruguayan has been a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. Many top teams are taking an interest in the 23-year-old talent and that includes Liverpool boss Klopp.

El Nacional claims that Klopp is a huge admirer of the midfielder and that he fits the mould of the team the German has been building at Anfield.

A fee of €80 million is being touted to lure Valverde away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will not be keen on losing a midfielder with their current three starters reaching the end points of their careers.

With Luka Modric aged 36, Toni Kroos aged 32, and Casemiro aged 30 there is a feeling that Valverde will soon have a starting berth under Ancelotti. He has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, most of them as a substitute. But that hasn't stopped Liverpool from showing interest in the former Castilla player.

Liverpool are not the only interested party, however, as their Premier League rivals Manchester United have long been touted with a move for the midfielder.

Don Balon (via Manchester Evening News) reported back in January that Real Madrid were blocking United's advances for the player. This could again become the case if the Reds attempt to sign him.

Do Liverpool need to sign Real Madrid's Fede Valverde?

Valverde is an exciting talent at the Santiago Bernabeu

Klopp has plenty of midfield talent at his disposal already.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita currently contend with one another for starting roles under the German manager.

But from an age-old perspective, there is a need for an influx of youthful midfielders and Valverde certainly fits the profile.

The Uruguay international is a perennial runner who can operate in a number of roles, which is something that Klopp's midfielders usually incorporate. His vision is one aspect of his game that many have acclaimed and he picks up spaces tremendously well in transition for Los Blancos.

Having been bled into the side by former manager Zinedine Zidane, Valverde has picked up vital experience. This lends itself well to a potential move to Anfield.

The Premier League giants are considering are options, however, with Borussia Dortmund's promising talent Jude Bellingham another name on the wishlist.

Bellingham, 19, has become one of the Bundesliga's top midfielders and has shown maturity beyond his years.

The Reds are also looking at Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, who could be signed in a cut-price deal should the Peacocks be relegated from the EPL.

