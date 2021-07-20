Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants the club to secure star midfielder's future - Reports

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp reportedly wants the club to do everything they can to keep club captain Jordan Henderson at Anfield.

Henderson has been linked with a move this summer as there are doubts over his long-term future at the club. The midfielder’s current contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023, and his representatives have failed to reach an agreement over a new deal with the club.

The 31-year old has picked up a few injuries in recent seasons and is one of the older players in the squad, so Liverpool are reluctant to offer him a lucrative long-term deal.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, however, wants Henderson to remain at the club. Klopp’s current contract with Liverpool runs until 2024, so as things stand, he will be without Henderson for his final year in charge of the Reds.

Henderson himself is also keen to remain at Liverpool, having led them to a Premier League title for the first time in 30 years.

Henderson’s impact under Klopp has been massive for Liverpool

Although Liverpool have signed some world class players in recent seasons, they tend to play with more verve and energy every time Jordan Henderson is on the pitch.

The England international is a vocal leader on the pitch, and his tenacity in the midfield three has been a key facet under Klopp’s proactive style.

Liverpool will not want to lose a player of his caliber and aura as the Reds embark on a potential rebuild in the next two years. The core of their team will need replacing, but Liverpool will need to slowly transition to a younger team rather than make wholesale changes.

Since taking over the arm band from Steven Gerrard in 2015, Jordan Henderson has done pretty well. Although his game is not about goals and assists, his ability to press players and instigate moves from midfield is important for Liverpool.

Liverpool will have to tread carefully with Henderson as he might push for a move should the Reds fail to offer him a good deal. Unlike what happened with Gini Wijnaldum, though, they will not lose hionor a free transfer should he decide to move this year or even next year.

