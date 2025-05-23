Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona monitoring Arsenal attacker ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona are among a host of sides keeping a close eye on Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri this summer, as per reports. The teenage sensation has enjoyed a fine breakout campaign, earning rave reviews after impressing for Mikel Arteta's side.

Ad

TBR Football has revealed that England U-21 international Nwaneri is not eager to pen a long-term deal with his boyhood club, leading to interest from around Europe. The 18-year-old is seen as one of the finest academy talents to emerge from the club in many years and has become a first-team regular.

Ethan Nwaneri is unsatisfied with the reduced role he had in the latter stages of the season, particularly after impressing when drafted in as a replacement for Bukayo Saka due to injury. The youngster is aware that the club is looking to sign at least two new attackers, a move that will likely see his minutes reduce further.

Ad

Trending

Arsenal will be keen to keep their prized asset away from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona as the summer window is about to open. The teenage star has a contract that runs until 2030, having signed his first professional contract when he turned 17 in 2024.

The Gunners had hoped to sign Nwaneri to a long-term deal once he turned 18, but the teenager is considering his options at present. He turned down Chelsea and Manchester City to sign with the Gunners in 2023 but now has the same sides looking to sign him. With Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Barcelona also keen, the young forward has Europe's biggest teams on his tail.

Ad

Ethan Nwaneri made his Premier League debut for Arsenal aged 15 in September 2022 when he came on in a 3-0 win over Brentford. The youngster has contributed nine goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal, Liverpool make initial approaches for Bundesliga star: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have opened initial conversations to try to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per RMC Sport. The France U-21 international is one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe after an impressive season for his club.

Ad

Ekitike has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name this season, helping his club secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Frenchman is expected to cost between €80-100 million this summer, and he has communicated his desire to move.

The 22-year-old striker is a target for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, all of whom are in need of a striker this summer. All three sides have approached the German club and the striker's representatives to understand the conditions of a deal for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More