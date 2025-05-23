Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona monitoring Arsenal attacker ahead of potential transfer: Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona are among a host of sides keeping a close eye on Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri this summer, as per reports. The teenage sensation has enjoyed a fine breakout campaign, earning rave reviews after impressing for Mikel Arteta's side.
TBR Football has revealed that England U-21 international Nwaneri is not eager to pen a long-term deal with his boyhood club, leading to interest from around Europe. The 18-year-old is seen as one of the finest academy talents to emerge from the club in many years and has become a first-team regular.
Ethan Nwaneri is unsatisfied with the reduced role he had in the latter stages of the season, particularly after impressing when drafted in as a replacement for Bukayo Saka due to injury. The youngster is aware that the club is looking to sign at least two new attackers, a move that will likely see his minutes reduce further.
Arsenal will be keen to keep their prized asset away from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona as the summer window is about to open. The teenage star has a contract that runs until 2030, having signed his first professional contract when he turned 17 in 2024.
The Gunners had hoped to sign Nwaneri to a long-term deal once he turned 18, but the teenager is considering his options at present. He turned down Chelsea and Manchester City to sign with the Gunners in 2023 but now has the same sides looking to sign him. With Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Barcelona also keen, the young forward has Europe's biggest teams on his tail.
Ethan Nwaneri made his Premier League debut for Arsenal aged 15 in September 2022 when he came on in a 3-0 win over Brentford. The youngster has contributed nine goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season.
Arsenal, Liverpool make initial approaches for Bundesliga star: Reports
Arsenal and Liverpool have opened initial conversations to try to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per RMC Sport. The France U-21 international is one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe after an impressive season for his club.
Ekitike has 22 goals and 12 assists to his name this season, helping his club secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season. The Frenchman is expected to cost between €80-100 million this summer, and he has communicated his desire to move.
The 22-year-old striker is a target for Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, all of whom are in need of a striker this summer. All three sides have approached the German club and the striker's representatives to understand the conditions of a deal for him.