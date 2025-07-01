Liverpool and Chelsea dealt blow as rival PL club agrees deal with Ligue 1 club for forward: Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea could see their pursuit of Malick Fofana fall through, as Nottingham Forest have reportedly agreed a deal with Olympique Lyon for the 20-year-old winger. Fofana, who joined Lyon from KAA Gent for a reported fee of €19.5 million, has recently attracted interest from several European heavyweights, particularly Premier League sides.

Last month, French outlet L’Equipe reported that Chelsea had contacted Fofana’s representatives to explore the possibility of signing the Belgian winger. A subsequent report from the same publication claimed that Liverpool had also entered the race for the player. Meanwhile, neither club have been able to reach an agrement with either Lyon or Fofana.

While Chelsea and Liverpool were reportedly considering a move for Fofana, Nottingham Forest were also reportedly in the picture. In the latest development, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Olympique Lyon for the Belgian.

However, it is understood that the Tricky Trees are yet to agree personal terms with Fofana himself. The report adds that the KAA Gent academy graduate is eager to join a Champions League team, with Chelsea still believed to be interested

In addition to Premier League clubs, Fofana has also drawn interest from Bundesliga and Serie A clubs. Bayern Munich and Napoli have reportedly made initial approaches to Lyon regarding the winger. Fofana was a key player for Lyon during the 2024/25 campaign, featuring in every eligible match. His contract will expire in the summer of 2028, and his current market value is €30 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Chelsea set for transfer windfall as Liverpool close in on another summer deal – Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in line for a financial boost if Liverpool proceeds with a reported move for Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. The Reds have been actively involved in the ongoing transfer window, having already signed five players. Recent reports have linked them with a move for Guehi amid Jarell Quansah’s potential exit from the club.

A recent report from Fabrizio Romano stated that Guehi has emerged as a priority transfer target for the Reds in the center back position. Guehi grew through the ranks at Chelsea before he was sold to Crystal Palace in 2021 for a reported fee of €23.34 million. However, as per The Mirror, the Blues included a 20 percent sell-on clause when they allowed Guehi to join Palace. This means they are entitled to a percentage of any proceeds generated from the sale of the player.

According to Liverpool Echo, Palace have set an asking price of £40 million for Guehi. If the Premier League champions were to buy him at that amount, the Blues would reportedly get £8 million as part of the sell-on agreement..

