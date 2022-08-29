Liverpool and Chelsea failed with approached to sign England international this summer: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea both tried to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer, Fabrizio Romano (via Caught Offside) has claimed.

Dortmund central midfielder Bellingham is widely hailed as one of the best in the world in his position. The England international is an excellent ball carrier, can ping accurate long balls from deep, and is capable of dictating the tempo of the game with ease.

BVB rejected multiple approaches for Bellingham this summer. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sky90: “I hope that Jude Bellingham will stay at BVB beyond 2023. I can see he feels super comfortable with us”. 🟡BVB rejected multiple approaches for Bellingham this summer. Borussia Dortmund director Kehl tells Sky90: “I hope that Jude Bellingham will stay at BVB beyond 2023. I can see he feels super comfortable with us”. 🟡⚫️ #BVBBVB rejected multiple approaches for Bellingham this summer. https://t.co/hOYzfQMBQ9

According to Romano, Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea both tried their luck to sign the player this summer, but had no luck. The Italian transfer expert has predicted more European clubs to join Bellingham’s list of suitors in the summer of 2023. Having sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Dortmund were unlikely to lose another one of their top players in the same transfer window.

Bellingham, 19, has been with the German outfit since joining from Birmingham City in July 2020. The Englishman has thus far featured in 95 games for the club across competitions, recording 11 goals and 18 assists. His current contract with the Bundesliga outfit runs until June 2025.

Liverpool and Chelsea could both use a player of Jude Bellingham's qualities

Both English clubs have capable squads, but they might soon need to reinforce their midfield considerably if they are to keep fighting on all fronts.

Chelsea's N’Golo Kante has had a tough time keeping injuries at bay, while Jorginho has not lately been at this brilliant best. Both midfielders are also out of contract in June 2023. Conor Gallagher has been added to the squad, but he is yet to find his footing in west London.

Liverpool's situation is even direr. James Milner (36) and Jordan Henderson (32) do not have age on their side; Naby Keita is yet to find consistency, and Thiago Alcantara has had multiple dalliances with injuries.

Bringing in a player like Bellingham could do both of these clubs a world of good. The teenager is mature beyond his years and is only likely to get better with time. Unfortunately for the two Premier League clubs, almost all major European clubs are aware of Bellingham’s quality. This means that they might have to participate in an all-out bidding war to get him to England next summer.

