Liverpool and Chelsea given massive boost as transfer target wants to leave current club in the summer - Reports

Chelsea and Liverpool have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of a proposed summer transfer move.

The 23-year-old midfielder has seen his stock rise in recent months due to his impressive performances this season and, as such, is currently attracting interest from top clubs.

Mac Allister was one of the unsung heroes for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played a key role in helping Albieceleste clinch their third world title, scoring and assisting one goal apiece.

The 24-year-old midfielder has also been outstanding at his club Brighton & Hove Albion, especially during the ongoing campaign.

SPORTbible @sportbible Alexis Mac Allister's sudden rise to stardom is remarkable Alexis Mac Allister's sudden rise to stardom is remarkable 🇦🇷⭐️ https://t.co/xfussQvHsK

Mac Allister has so far registered a combined total of nine goals and one assist in 24 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls.

He is also currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, judging by his displays at Brighton.

Meanwhile, ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been reported that Mac Allister is currently considering quitting Brighton in a bid to secure a move to a top club.

The two clubs that currently hold strong interest in the midfielder are Chelsea and Liverpool. Both Premier League clubs have been tipped to strengthen their midfield departments this summer.

Chelsea already have a good working relationship with Brighton, having signed Marc Cucurella and hired their former manager.

Mac Allister could be tempted with the opportunity to reunite with Graham Potter at Chelsea next season, as they both enjoyed a good relationship at Brighton.

A move to Stamford Bridge could also see him link up with his countryman Enzo Fernandez, who joined the Blues in January from Benfica.

Chelsea Express @Chels_Express1 Alexis Mac Allister’s situation is being monitored by Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and

#CFC



Via Alexis Mac Allister’s situation is being monitored by Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and #Chelsea , the latter of whom are managed by former Brighton boss Graham Potter and could reunite Mac Allister with international teammate Enzo Fernandez.Via @GraemeBailey 🚨 Alexis Mac Allister’s situation is being monitored by Liverpool, Newcastle, Tottenham and #Chelsea, the latter of whom are managed by former Brighton boss Graham Potter and could reunite Mac Allister with international teammate Enzo Fernandez. #CFC Via @GraemeBailey https://t.co/2twrYT4REN

Recall that both Argentine stars played together at the world Cup in Qatar and formed a formidable partnership which helped La Albiceleste win the world title.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, on the other hand, are said to be in crucial need of midfield reinforcements and Mac Allister could be a decent long-term option for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team are currently at risk of losing two first-team midfielders in Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both in the final months of their contracts at Anfield.

It's left to be seen as to which of the two clubs will succeed in seciring a summer transfer move for Mac Allister should he become available this summer.

Remembering when Mac Allister said he wanted to kill Chelsea manager Graham Potter for changing his position at Brighton

The Blues head coach is widely recognized for his role in transforming former club Brighton into one of the Premier League's top sides.

One aspect of his coaching that stood out was his ability to improve the players he worked with and one such being Argentine midfielder Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who is attracting interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool, revealed earlier this season that he wanted to kill Potter for changing his role. In his words,

"The first year wasn't easy for me. I found it very hard coming from Argentina with a different language and a different way to play football. I physically wasn't as strong as I am today.'

He continued:

"I wanted to kill him[Potter]… but that's part of football. He was very helpful — improving my versatility and physicality. I'm a much better player today because of it, so I can thank him a lot."

Poll : 0 votes