Liverpool and Chelsea keeping tabs on €35 million rated midfielder - Reports

According to a report from fichajes.net, both Liverpool and Chelsea have placed AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer on their radars.

The two Premier League giants are in search of another midfielder and believe that the €35 million rated Algeria international is the answer.

Milan are considering their options between renewing Bennacer's contract or letting him go in 2024. Chelsea and Liverpool are waiting to see the final decision. If the Algerian midfielder renews with the Serie A side, the Reds will have to be prepared to make the move for him, with the Blues closely following behind.

The 24-year-old has played 115 matches for AC Milan since joining from Empoli in 2019. He played 31 Serie A matches last season as the Rossoneri lifted the Scudetto.

The Reds, under Jurgen Klopp, have enjoyed great success in the Premier League and on the continent, having won the Champions League in 2019. However, this season has not started kindly for the Merseyside giants, who have struggled in all the competitions they have played so far.

In the Premier League, they have won just two games from seven and sit in mid-table obscurity at ninth place. Continentally, they also slumped to Napoli in the Champions League, with the Italian side handing them an unexpected 4-1 beating.

The Liverpool midfield has been a major cause for concern and has been a cardinal reason for their struggle this season. Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho have not done enough, and the midfield depth has also struggled with injury and form. This has led the Reds to target Bennacer.

However, they will need to be wary of interest from fellow Premier League side Chelsea.

The Blues, meanwhile, have gone through a recent managerial change, with Graham Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Much like their Liverpool, the west Londoners have not had an impressive start to the season. They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, having won four out of their seven league matches.

Their Champions League campaign has also gone on underwhelmingly. Chelsea are at the bottom of their group after losing to Dinamo Zagreb and managing a draw against Red Bull Salzburg.

Things look a bit different in 2022/23.

Chelsea and Liverpool prepare for the continental midweek

The two sides are currently competing in the Champions League and will face their respective opponents this midweek.

Chelsea will prepare for an influx from Milan, who will be hoping to cause an upset against Graham Potter's side on October 5.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will host Rangers on October 4, and will be expected to beat the visitors who are yet to win a game in Group A.

