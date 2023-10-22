Liverpool and Chelsea scouting Argentine goal-machine this season; set to cost €60 million - Reports

According to Calcio Mercato, Chelsea and Liverpool will need to shell out a fee between €55 million and €60 million to sign Nico Gonzalez from Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a purple patch in form, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances for the Serie A side this season.

Gonzalez, though, has penned a contract extension with Fiorentina until 2028. Despite that, English clubs remain interested in the Argentine goal machine. Brentford had a €43 million bid rejected for the player in the summer.

Other top Premier League clubs, like Chelsea and Liverpool, are also interested in adding Gonzalez to their ranks. However, the Calcio Mercato report suggested that signing the Argentine won't be a cheap affair as Fiorentina want a fee of around €60 million.

Gonzalez has so far made 92 appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 29 goals and providing 16 assists across competitions. He has also played for clubs like VFB Stuttgart and Argentinos Juniors.

Gonzalez has also made 28 appearances for Argentina's national team so far in his career, scoring five goals. While he was a part of the 2021 Copa America winning team, Gonzalez missed out on the chance to join the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad due to a hamstring injury.

Journalist suggests Liverpool have reached an agreement with Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

According to journalist Valter De Maggio, Liverpool have struck an agreement with Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. Speaking on the Televomero via Area Napoli show, De Maggio suggested that the Reds have struck an agreement with the Nigerian.

However, that means the Merseysiders will still need to reach a deal with Napoli. The reigning Serie A champions are not expected to let go of their talismanic striker for cheap and would ask for at least £100 million.

Osimhen has scored six goals and has provided one assist in 10 appearances across competitions this season. The 24-year-old played a starring role in Napoli's Serie A winning campaign last season, scoring 26 goals in the league, 31 across competitions.

His performances drew the attention of top European clubs. Apart from Jurgen Klopp's side, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more have been linked with a move for the Nigeria international.