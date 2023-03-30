Liverpool and Chelsea superstars among 10 forwards Real Madrid are following ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly following ten attacking players ahead of the summer transfer window, including Chelsea star Kai Havertz and Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes.net), Los Blancos have acknowledged the need to strengthen their attack this summer. President Florentino Perez has prepared a ten-man shortlist of players who could join Karim Benzema and Co. in attack.

Atalanta’s 20-year-old forward Rasmus Hojlund is one of the most-liked options on the list due to his potentially low asking price. Valued at €35 million, Hojlund has scored 14 times in 33 games this season across competitions.

Rafael Leao, 23, excels at playing down the inside-left channel. The Portuguese, who has scored nine times in 35 games this season for AC Milan, is out of contract in June 2024, meaning he could be available at a discounted price this summer.

Randal Kolo Muani has scored 16 times in 35 games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, drawing attention from many European heavyweights. Real Madrid also admire the Frenchman but are wary of his price tag.

Juventus will need to sell a few big names this summer, and Dusan Vlahovic could be on the chopping block. The Serb, who has netted 11 times in 28 games this season, interests Real Madrid, but he might not come cheap. His current market value stands at a whopping €75 million.

Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, who has scored 25 times in 29 games this season, is being courted by multiple European powerhouses. The striker is a lot more direct than Benzema and carries a price tag of over €100 million. Accommodating him alongside the Frenchman could be a challenge, though.

Kingsley Coman, meanwhile, is not as direct as most of the other players on the list, but Los Blancos are reportedly big fans of his versatility. The Bayern Munich man has scored six times in 25 games this season.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is also believed to be on the list. The former Manchester City man has been a revelation for the Gunners and has the ability to score and create. The Brazilian, who has scored five times and claimed seven assists in 23 games this season, could be out of reach due to his importance to Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has been heavily tipped to leave north London this season as well. His playing style resembles Benzema’s, and with his contract expiring in June 2024, he's believed to be a viable option. Kane has bagged 23 goals in 39 games across competitions for Spurs this season.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is also said to be on Real Madrid’s shortlist. According to sources, Liverpool could look to sell him to make cash, and Madrid have long been courting him. The Egyptian star, who has scored 22 goals in 39 games this term could, however, cost a pretty penny, with his market value currently around €70 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea ace Kai Havertz is the last name on the list. The Blues could ship Havertz off in the summer to make money, and Perez, who finds him perfect for his team’s style of play, could pounce on the opportunity. Havertz has played 36 games for Chelsea this season, scoring nine times.

Ansu Fati’s father wants son to emulate Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior

Bori Fati, the father of Barcelona ace Ansu Fati, has asked his son to take a page out of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior’s book to overcome criticism.

Fati has been criticised by fans for lacking productivity in front of goal this season, having scored only six times in 38 games across competitions. Vinicius Junior was in the same boat a couple of seasons ago, so Bori believes his son could take inspiration from the Real Madrid attacker to turn his fortunes around.

Bori said on Tiempo de Juego (via Madrid Zone):

“A few years ago, Vinicius was criticised, & look now. I want the same for my son.”

Before drastically improving his decision-making under Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius Junior scored only 14 goals in 118 appearances for Madrid. Under the Italian, he has scored 41 times and provided 31 assists in 93 games, emerging as one of Los Blancos’ most dependable attackers.

