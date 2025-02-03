Liverpool and Chelsea target rejects move to Serie A side as he eyes Premier League switch: Reports

Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, who has recently been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, has reportedly rejected a winter transfer to Napoli.

Adeyemi, 23, has cemented himself as one of the best German attackers over the last couple of seasons. As a result, the left-footed player has allegedly attracted attention from a host of teams of late.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. net, Adeyemi has snubbed a chance to join Napoli in the ongoing winter transfer window. He rejected the Serie A team's approach as he is keen to secure a transfer to the Premier League, where Liverpool and Chelsea are interested, soon.

Adeyemi, who has a deal until June 2027 at Dortmund, has started 55 of his 82 appearances across all competitions for his current team so far. He has scored 19 times and contributed 14 assists for the Bundesliga side since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg for close to £26 million in 2022.

So far, Adeyemi has scored one goal in four appearances for Germany.

Liverpool icon hails star Chelsea let go in 2013

Earlier on Sunday (February 2), Declan Rice produced a stellar display in Arsenal's 5-1 Premier League home victory over Manchester City. He provided an assist each to Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

After the end of the contest at Emirates Stadium, Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher lauded Rice for his outing. He said on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"I don't remember anyone talking about how many goals or assists [Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit] got. They chipped in with five or six a season and for me, Rice is one of those type of all-round midfielders – a bit like Roy Keane. He's almost like a throwback midfielder that used to play in a 4-4-2 formation and could do a bit of everything."

Opining more on the ex-Chelsea youth star, the Liverpool great added:

"I think he's a wonderful player, his passing range is vastly underrated – you saw that with the pass for the fifth [goal]. But in the build-up, getting on the ball, his power. Everything about him – his pressing early on – he's an absolutely wonderful midfielder."

Rice, 26, completed 40 of his 45 attempted passes, created four chances, and won one of his two total duels in the recent contest for the Gunners.

The midfielder, who was let go by Chelsea in 2013, has registered 10 goals and 17 assists in 83 matches across competitions for Mikel Arteta's outfit.

