Liverpool competing with Real Madrid and Man City to sign £26 million-rated playmaker in January - Reports

Liverpool have their eyes set on Las Palmas playmaker Alberto Moleiro, but they will have to battle with Real Madrid and Manchester City to snag the 19-year-old. This is according to Mundo Deportivo (via HITC), who claimed that Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also interested in securing the playmaker's services.

The youngster has been a vital piece of the chessboard for Pio Pio, recording three assists from 14 La Liga 2 games. His performances have wowed European juggernauts recently and it is expected that Las Palmas will take advantage of his €30 million release clause.

If Pio Pio manages to make promotion happen and secure their slot in the Spanish top tier next season, Alberto Moleiro's release clause will be €60 million. This might see Liverpool, Real Madrid, and other interested clubs make their move for the 19-year-old in January, rather than wait till the end of the season.

The Reds are in dire need of midfield reinforcements, with their notable key players in the midfield now in their 30s. A young attacking midfielder in Moleiro would be valuable to Jurgen Klopp's midfield rejuvenation. However, they will need to hold off the Madridistas in order to sign the Las Palmas star.

Real Madrid and Liverpool continue chase for generational talent Jude Bellingham

The chase for Moleiro isn't the only one that both European juggernauts have clashed over in recent times. Notably, Liverpool were after Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni, but the Frenchman decided on a move to Real Madrid instead.

The two sides are currently also embroiled in a battle for Borussia Dortmund talent Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting players in European football, having made his mark at the Signal Iduna Park in recent years.

According to Marca, the Reds are highly intent on signing Bellingham, and their efforts have become a concern for the Spanish giants. Madrid now see the Anfield hierarchy as the biggest obstacle in signing Bellingham.

With midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aging, the Bernabeu hierarchy is intent on bringing in the best talent to secure the future of their midfield. Young Bellingham is seen as the pathway to make this happen and Liverpool will need to solidify their efforts.

