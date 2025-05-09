Liverpool confident of beating Manchester City to sign PL star - Reports

Liverpool believe that they can beat Manchester City to the services of Milos Kerkez, according to Football Insider. The Hungarian left-back has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and has turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent.

Kerkez has registered two goals and six assists from 38 games across competitions this season. He is under contract until 2028, and the Cherries would prefer to hold on to him as they prepare to build on their recent good form.

However, the 21-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and a move to Liverpool could be on the cards. The Reds are on the hunt for a new left-back to eventually succeed Andrew Robertson, who has endured an underwhelming campaign.

Kerkez has all the ingredients to eventually fill the Scot's shoes at Anfield, and the Merseyside club are already engaged in talks regarding a move. The Hungarian has a £40 million release clause in his deal, which Liverpool are ready to pay.

However, interest from Manchester City could put a dent in their plans. The Cityzens are expected to have a busy summer after a poor campaign.

Pep Guardiola's team lost out on the league title and also had an unimpressive run in the Champions League, losing in the playoffs. Manchester City, however, have reached the FA Cup final. The Cityzens are keen to sign a new left-back, with Josko Gvardiol filling in at the position this season, and have Kerkez on their agenda.

Will Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns in the race to sign a Real Madrid forward?

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are all eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to TBR Football. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air.

The Reds are expected to invest in the squad after a fantastic season under Arne Slot. It now appears that the Merseyside club are planning to add more bite to their attack this summer, despite tying Mohamed Salah down to a new deal.

The Egyptian has been in exquisite form this campaign, but is already on the wrong side of 30. Liverpool want to rope in Rodrygo to kickstart a new era of dominance.

However, the 24-year-old is a wanted man ahead of the summer. Manchester City are already eyeing him with interest, while Arsenal are in the race as well.

