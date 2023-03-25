Liverpool confident injured star will return in time for Manchester City clash - Reports

Football Insider sources have revealed that Liverpool are confident that Cody Gakpo will be able to take on Manchester City in their upcoming match. This is despite the Dutchman’s recent withdrawal from international duty due to injury.

Gakpo was named in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers against France and Gibraltar this week. However, he, along with four other players — Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen — had to leave the squad on Thursday. This was due to what has been described as “a virus”.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Newcastle's Sven Botman and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo have withdrawn from the Netherlands training camp this morning due to a virus.



Newcastle's Sven Botman and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo have withdrawn from the Netherlands training camp this morning due to a virus.https://t.co/WiFrycQfrU

The news was a potential blow for Liverpool, who are set to play against Manchester City on 1 April. However, Football Insider's report claims that Gakpo will have fully recovered in time for the game against the Cityzens.

Gakpo's form has been impressive since joining Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January, scoring four goals in nine Premier League matches. These include two stunning strikes in a 7-0 win over Manchester United.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Welcome to Liverpool, Cody Gakpo



The moment that started the mauling.Welcome to Liverpool, Cody Gakpo The moment that started the mauling.Welcome to Liverpool, Cody Gakpo 🇳🇱 👊 https://t.co/IRhQTLQRoA

Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear that Gakpo is expected to make a swift recovery and will be ready to face Manchester City in their upcoming fixture. Klopp will be hoping that Gakpo can continue his fine form and help Liverpool secure a crucial victory in their quest for a top-four finish.

Liverpool in the race to sign Manchester United target

The Reds are said to be the front-runner in the race to sign Perr Schuurs, the Torino defender, according to Tuttosport, via Football Talk.

It's been a season to forget for Jurgen Klopp's side, and the prevailing opinion is that they need to shake up their squad to challenge for titles again next season. They intend to overhaul their aging midfield, but they also want to reinforce their backline.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been inconsistent. Ibrahima Konate's injury concerns have also left the Reds with no option but to explore the market to strengthen their centre-back position for next season. In this regard, Schuurs appears to be a top target for them.

Reportedly, the Reds have been monitoring Perr Schuurs for a few years, but have yet to make a move to purchase the Torino defender. With their sights set on revamping their defense, they are hoping to bring in Schuurs as a long-term investment, and they see him as the perfect addition to bolster their backline.

