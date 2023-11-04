Liverpool confident of making big move for 224-goals star who is being chased by Real Madrid - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly optimistic they can secure an ambitious deal for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The French superstar's deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of the season and he is set to be available on a free transfer.

According to Tribal Football, Liverpool are hopeful of landing the superstar on a Bosman move. However, the report also mentions that the France skipper is being monitored by a number of top clubs, with Real Madrid being long-term admirers.

As per French outlet L'Equipe, Mbappe is yet to make up his mind regarding his future and is open to all possibilities. This includes the scenario of him staying at PSG by signing a new deal as well. Mbappe's future has been the subject of much speculation for quite a while now and the saga is unlikely to end any time soon.

Real Madrid have been named as the preferred destination for the 24-year-old. However, Liverpool are understood to be confident of Mbappe's signature.

Mbappe's future at PSG looked increasingly uncertain during the summer as he was heavily linked with an exit. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal made a world record bid of £257 million for the French forward but he rejected the move.

The World Cup 2018 winner was banished to play with PSG's B-team as a result of a rift between him and the club. However, he was reinstated in the team in August.

Liverpool failed in a move to land Mbappe back in 2017 when the attacker opted to join PSG from AS Monaco. Real Madrid also failed to land Mbappe in 2022 but remain favorites for the Frenchman's signature.

Real Madrid want Liverpool target if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe next summer

Real Madrid will reportedly turn to Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala if they fail to secure the services of Kylian Mbappe next summer. According to the German publication Sport Bild, Musiala is seen as an alternative to Mbappe.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are desperate to keep Musiala and are looking to tie him down with a new deal. However, they would need to nearly triple the German international's wages to almost €8 million per year.

Musiala is understood to be unwilling to enter contract talks with Bayern Munich and is considering his options. Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City have both been named as suitors of the wonderkid.

Aged just 20, Musiala already has 35 goals and 26 assists to his name for Bayern in 137 appearances. He also has 25 for Germany, finding the back of the net twice.