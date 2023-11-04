Real Madrid want Liverpool target if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe next summer - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly turn their attention to Bayern Munich star and Liverpool target Jamal Musiala if they cannot secure the services of Kylian Mbappe next summer.

According to the German publication Sport Bild, Musiala is right behind Mbappe on Los Blancos' priority list. The 20-year-old midfielder's current agreement with the Bundesliga giants expires in the summer of 2026.

As per the aforementioned report, Bayern Munich wish to offer the player a new agreement, that would require the club to nearly triple the German international's wages. Musiala would then earn a reported €8 million per year.

However, the midfielder is reluctant to discuss his future at the Allianz Arena or elsewhere until the season's conclusion. In the 2023-24 campaign, he's appeared six times in the Bundesliga, bagging two goals and assists each.

After making his way up the youth system at Bayern Munich, Musiala has completed 137 senior team appearances for the side, bagging 35 goals and 26 assists.

Although Real Madrid wishes to bring the player to Santiago Bernabeu, a deal for the youngster will not be simple. Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City remain interested in Musiala, with Pep Guardiola reportedly seeing the player as Kevin De Bruyne's replacement.

It remains to be seen whether the former Chelsea youth team player remains in Germany or completes a move to La Liga or the Premier League.

Jamal Musiala prefers move to Manchester City or Real Madrid over Liverpool - Reports

Jamal Musiala (via Getty Images)

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is not thinking about a move away from Germany. Should he decide otherwise, his ideal destination would be Real Madrid or Manchester City, as per the reporter.

Liverpool are seeking a replacement for Mohamed Salah who could be on his way to Saudi Arabia in January. Although the club saw off offers for around €150 million in the summer from Al-Ittihad, the Saudi club are expected to return for Salah in January.

Claiming that Musiala will not be joining Liverpool, Plettenberg wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Liverpool is monitoring him as a possible top replacement for Salah in 2024. But his move to #LFC is absolutely unlikely."

"If he really would leave Bayern in the next years, there are the only two realistic options for him: Real Madrid & ManCity!"

At Bayern Munich, Musiala has managed to win four Bundesliga titles, among other honors. He will be in action when his club takes on Borussia Dortmund today (November 4).