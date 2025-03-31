Liverpool consider launching move to sign Barcelona target as replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona target Andrei Ratiu as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. As reported by Romanian outlet ProSport via Football Espana, the Reds are monitoring the Rayo Vallecano full-back's progress.

Arne Slot's side looks destined to win the Premier League title this season despite their disappointment in other competitions. However, they have been dealt a major blow with vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as the replacement for Alexander-Arnold. However, they are also considering Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu as an option.

Ratiu has been excellent for Rayo Vallecano who have exceeded expectations this season and sit seventh in LaLiga. He has contributed two goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions this season, attracting interest from Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano are reportedly unwilling to sanction an exit for one of their best players, especially if they secure European qualification. The 26-year-old is expected to cost around €25 million and is also wanted by the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ratiu is capped 29 times for Romania so far and has scored once at the international level while providing one assist. The Liverpool and Barcelona target boasts a frame of 6 feet and excels both technically and physically.

Liverpool get in touch with Barcelona target: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly established contact with Lille striker Jonathan David ahead of a potential transfer in the summer. As reported by TEAMtalk, the Reds want the Canada international in the summer but face competition from Barcelona, West Ham United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

David is set to be available for nothing this summer with his contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy set to expire. He has been exceptional for Les Dogues this season having scored 23 goals and produced 10 assists in 42 games.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign a new striker this summer with Arne Slot far from convinced with Darwin Nunez. Diogo Jota could also leave in the summer, with his fitness being a major concern.

Meanwhile, Barcelona reportedly see David as the perfect long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski up front. On top of that, David won't cost a penny, which makes him a perfect addition to the financially struggling club.

