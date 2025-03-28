Liverpool in contact with Barcelona striker target with 23 league goals this season over summer move: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly established contact with Barcelona target Jonathan David over a move in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from The I Paper, which claims that the likes of West Ham United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, among other sides, are also tracking the Canadian (via TeamTalk).

The interest in David is not surprising given he will be available for free once his contract runs out at the end of the season. Moreover, his performances have warranted this attention, with the striker bagging 23 goals and 10 assists in 41 matches across competitions this season.

Liverpool are seemingly in search of a new number nine, with Darwin Nunez failing to live up to expectations. Diogo Jota has been used in this role, but fitness has always remained a worry for the Portugal international.

With this being the situation, David has the opportunity to move to Anfield and become the first choice in the #9 position. Moreover, the Reds are poised to challenge for top honors in the years to come.

They look set to win the Premier League this campaign, holding a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders lose key players whose agreements expire in the summer.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk are in this category. Their futures could affect how Liverpool fare in the near future, which could also influence David's decision to join the club.

At the moment, it is said that the Ligue 1 star is keeping his options open, while the Reds also haven't limited their options either. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak is reportedly set to be their top priority in the striker's position.

Barcelona willing to offer Liverpool icon two-year deal, amid exit rumors- Reports

Virgil van Dijk

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offer Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk a two-year deal at the end of his contract at Anfield. This is according to Fichajes, who report that the Dutchman is also getting interest from Paris Saint-Germain (via PSG Talk).

Van Dijk will be available for free once the season ends and seemingly hasn't reached an agreement over a contract extension with his current club. Now, it is believed that the Catalan outfit are in a prime position to add to the central defensive department.

However, Barcelona will have to convince Van Dijk to join a challenging project at Camp Nou, given they could be unable to meet the wages being offered by the Parisians.

