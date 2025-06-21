Liverpool consider move to sign Bundesliga defender with £74 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba in the summer. As reported by journalist Lewis Steele on his YouTube channel via Rousing the Kop, the Reds are huge admirers of the French defender.

Steele has claimed that Arne Slot's side have scouted the 22-year-old throughout the last season. The Reds are reportedly keen on the Frenchman after missing out on young defenders like Leny Yoro and Dean Huijsen. Steele said, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“Lukeba at Leipzig could be one to watch, it’s clear Liverpool have kept an eye on him. I’ve been told Liverpool have had scouts at many RB Leipzig games this season."

The journalist added:

"He could be one as well to watch in terms of Liverpool trying to get the best young defenders on the market. They missed out on Yoro, missed out on Huijsen, maybe [they sign] Hato, maybe Lukeba.”

Liverpool were reportedly interested in Leny Yoro last summer but were beaten by Manchester United for the Frenchman's signature. Meanwhile, Real Madrid snapped up Huijsen this summer from Bournemouth.

Castello Lukeba is regarded as one of the finest young centre-backs on the planet having hugely impressed for RB Leipzig. He joined the German side in 2023 from Lyon in a deal worth reported €34 million and has been a regular for the Bundesliga giants.

Lukeba is a left-footed central defender who is excellent in possession and also physically dominant despite his six-foot frame. He has made 72 appearances for RB Leipzig so far and has drawn comparisons to former Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol who now plays for Manchester City. Lukeba reported has a £74m release clause in his deal at the Red Bull Arena and is contracted at the club until 2029.

PL star would reportedly favor a move to Liverpool amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon would reportedly favor a move to Liverpool despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Journalist Greame Bailey has claimed that the 24-year-old is unlikely to move this summer, but the Englishman would be more keen on joining the Reds. Bailey told TBR Football:

“One day I think he probably will end up at Liverpool. Will it be this summer? I very much doubt it. But Liverpool is his preferred option. He’s on the list of the other clubs I would say. We know Chelsea and Arsenal both want that left side upgrading. It’s not a secret and it’s a player they like."

The reputed reporter added:

“But yeah, to get Gordon out of Newcastle, I think it’s highly highly unlikely. Do Newcastle need to do a sale? Some clubs in football think they do and that’s why we’ve seen the Tino Livermento situation where City keep pecking away there."

Bailey concluded:

“They think Newcastle will have to do something. Newcastle say they don’t, but let’s see how that progresses. Again that may be where it ties in our Joelinton story would if Newcastle have got to sell someone big, do you sell Joelinton to Saudi Arabia?"

Gordon has been a player in demand following his impressive showings with Newcastle United. He was heavily linked with Liverpool last summer while Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly among his admirers.

The versatile attacker was initially at the Red half of Merseyside in the early stages of his youth career. However, he made his name at Everton after failing to make the grade in the Reds' youth setup.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle United's most important players since joining the Tynesiders in 2023. He has scored 22 goals and provided 23 assists in 106 appearances for the Magpies till date.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More