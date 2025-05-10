Liverpool could consider signing Premier League midfielder as replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports

Liverpool could consider signing a creative midfielder from the Premier League to fill the impending void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back has decided to leave Anfield after a 20-year stint at the club, and he is widely expected to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Rather than focusing on a replacement at right-back, the club are in pursuit of midfield creativity to replace Alexander-Arnold's playmaking. This is according to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey (via Rousing The Kop), who noted that they have their sights on Morgan Gibbs-White:

“At right-back Liverpool’s main takeaway from losing Trent isn’t so much losing the right-back, because they’re very happy with Conor Bradley and the other options they have. The main takeaway is them losing the most creative player they think they have in the squad and how do they replace that.

“That’s why these links to No. 10’s are coming because it’s all about how do they get the creativity in. I wouldn’t rule someone like a Morgan Gibbs-White out."

The journalist concluded, mentioning RB Leipzig talent Xavi Simons:

“They need to replace Alexander-Arnold’s creativity and Liverpool think they need another option to do that rather than the current midfield. That’s why we’re seeing links to Xavi Simons and these types of players. I think they will bring a creative player in.”

Head coach Arne Slot has also shown faith in the club's ability to turn to their academy. He has already promoted 21-year-old Conor Bradley as a long-term option to replace the right back. Apart from Bradley, Liverpool have internally considered Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, and Wataru Endo as potential fillers of the right-back role in emergencies.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot compares Conor Bradley to PSG full-back

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has compared rising right-back Conor Bradley to Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi. The club are prepared for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit to Real Madrid at the end of the season, with Bradley set to take up the full-back role.

This season, the 21-year-old has made 26 appearnces, providing three assists. Slot praised Bradley's improved stamina and explosive play on the field, likening him to Hakimi. The head coach explained in a press conference (via Mirror):

“Conor has such an intense playing style. They all run a lot but Conor is in his own league when it comes to running a lot. He is comparable maybe with Achraf Hakimi at PSG - he is everywhere during the game. But Hakimi is 26 I think and he is much more used to doing this every single week."

Bradley has been plagued by injury issues this season, with two hamstring complaints. Slot, however, revealed that consistent playing time would enable him to stay fit. While Alexander-Arnold is set to depart, Slot has guaranteed Bradley a starting role in Liverpool's next game against Arsenal.

