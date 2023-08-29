Liverpool consider surprise move for Championship midfielder - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly swoop for Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi before the transfer window slams shut this week.

The Independent reports that Ndidi is under consideration at Anfield as they look to continue their midfield overhaul. The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo thus far.

However, there has been an exodus of midfield talent at Liverpool with James Milner, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxaide-Chamberlain all departing.

Ndidi may be available as Leicester are reportedly prepared to let the Nigerian leave the King Power. This is despite the holding midfielder appearing in all five of the Foxes' fixtures thus far this season, scoring one goal.

The Merseysiders could do with more options in defensive midfield despite Endo's acquisition. Ndidi comes with proven Premier League experience and was once viewed as one of the best in that position.

He featured 192 times in the English top flight, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists before Leicester's relegation last season. He has just a year left on his contract with Enzo Maresca's side so the EFL Championship outfit may be looking to cash in.

The Foxes value Ndidi at £20 million but Liverpool may look to do a deal at a lesser fee as transfer deadline day fast approaches (August 31). A move for Crystal Palace's Cheikh Doucoure was also considered but the Eagles' asking price put the Reds off.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints that Wataru Endo is still yet to get to grips with his team's playing style

Wataru Endo struggled in the win against Newcastle.

The Reds secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United on Sunday (August 27) despite playing just over an hour with 10 men. Their newest signing Endo was handed his first start in the victory at St James' Park.

However, the Japanese midfielder lasted 58 minutes before being substituted by Klopp. The German coach commented on him while lavishing praise on his midfield teammates Mac Allister and Szoboszlai (via Metro):

"Endo has no clue on what we actually do. Macca and Dom as a double six were brilliant."

Endo joined Liverpool from VfB Stuttgart for £15.4 million. He arrived just after the Reds had missed out on Moises Caicedo who joined Chelsea for a British transfer record £115 million fee.

The 30-year-old's performance against Newcastle saw him win four of seven ground duels and two tackles but he was dribbled past twice. He even admitted that he can put in a better display when reflecting on his first start (via Liverpool Echo):

"It was a very tough game for me. I just tried to do my best, we didn't concede after going to 10 men. That was my job. Of course I can be better but in the second half it was very tough. Defensively I feel I can be better."

Endo's side will next be in action on Sunday (September 3) against high-flying Aston Villa. It will be intriguing to see if the Japan international has fresh competition in midfield.