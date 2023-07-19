Liverpool considering move for Premier League midfielder this summer - Reports

Liverpool are considering making an offer for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure according to journalist Andy Jones.

The Reds are overseeing a midfield rebuild during the ongoing transfer window. They have already signed the duo of Alexis Mac Alister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig, respectively.

It is expected that at least one or two more new faces will be added to Jurgen Klopp's midfield before the window shuts. This is a result of reports linking the duo of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson with moves to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on possible midfield options they could still go on to sign, with the latest being Doucoure. The 23-year-old midfielder enjoyed a decent debut 2022-23 football campaign with Crystal Palace following his £21 million move to Selhurst Park from French club Lens.

Doucoure, went on to establish himself in Palace's first team as he made a combined total of 35 appearances across competitions. His performances seem to now have caught the eyes of Liverpool, who are believed to be keen on making a move for the player.

Crystal Palace are reluctant to let go of the combative midfielder this summer and will only entertain a sizable bid for his transfer.

According to Andy Jones, the Eagles value Doucoure in the same bracket as Southampton's Romeo Latvia. They will only accept a bid for the player in the region of £50 million.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds will be able to tempt Crystal Palace to part ways with Doucoure after just one season.

Former Liverpool striker names the player the Reds should sign to replace Fabinho

Fabinho is the subject of transder interest from Al-Itihad

Former Reds striker Stan Collymore has urged his old club to go all out to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as a long-term replacement for the Saudi-linked Fabinho.

The Reds' midfielder is currently the subject of a £40 million transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club side Al-Itihad this summer, according to the Mirror. Should Fabinho eventually leave, Klopp's side will need a decent replacement for the Brazilian.

Collymore has named Caicedo as the perfect player to replace Fabinho at Anfield. He urged his former side to break the bank for the Ecuadorian, who is also the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore wrote:

"To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

He continued:

"If they are looking for a defensive midfielder that will be there for the next four/five years, Caicedo would be my pick. Partnering him with Mac Allister, his former Brighton team-mate, would be very good as it was a pairing that produced tremendous results over the past season."

The Ecuadorian made 43 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal in the process.