Liverpool considering sacking Jurgen Klopp; first contact already made with UCL winner as potential replacement: Reports

Jurgen Klopp's glorious era at Liverpool might be coming to an end according to a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional. The Reds have made a disappointing start to their campaign, managing only two victories from seven games across all competitions. The Merseysiders are currently seventh in the Premier League table.

However, things went from bad to worse when the Reds traveled to Italy for their Champions League opener against Napoli on Wednesday (September 7). Liverpool were second best in every department and suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat. If it wasn't for goalkeeper Alisson, the scoreline could have been more humiliating.

Due to these worrying performances, the Reds hierarchy are said to be preparing a contingency plan and could sack Klopp. El Nacional reports that Spain national team head coach Luis Enrique is the favorite to take over from the German at Liverpool.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Liverpool's WORST start to a season under Jurgen Klopp after seven games in all competitions. Liverpool's WORST start to a season under Jurgen Klopp after seven games in all competitions. 🔴📉 https://t.co/qwKKScCMen

It is understood that the English giants have already made their first contact with the Spaniard. The Reds, however, will not act as swiftly as Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who dismissed manager Thomas Tuchel following the side's loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday (September 6).

Klopp has time until January to steady the ship at Anfield in what is going to be a long season. The German will have to address the lack of motivation in the Liverpool dressing room and the absence of a strong leadership group.

El Nacional believes that Enrique will complete his stint with the Spain national team job after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and could be available in January.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggests he doesn't fear sack after Champions League defeat

On the day of Tuchel's sacking, his compatriot Klopp suffered a disastrous result in the Champions League against Napoli.

After being asked whether a similar fate awaited him, Klopp suggested that he wasn't concerned about his future at the club. The German stated that the Reds' owners, the FSG Group, functioned differently from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Oma Akatugba @omaakatugba ‘Our owners aren’t like Chelsea’s. They look to me to solve the problems and not someone else’- Jurgen Klopp said as he responds to my question after Liverpool’s defeat to Napoli. ‘Our owners aren’t like Chelsea’s. They look to me to solve the problems and not someone else’- Jurgen Klopp said as he responds to my question after Liverpool’s defeat to Napoli. https://t.co/48tEWbiA5e

When asked whether he worried about his job, Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo:

"Not really, but who knows? The difference is we have different kinds of owners. Ours are more calm and expect me to sort it and not think that someone else will. That's how they see it. The day they change their thoughts they might tell me."

