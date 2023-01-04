Liverpool dealt crushing blow as superstar faces spell on sidelines due to hamstring injury: Reports

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk is reportedly set to be out of action for a lengthy period of time due to a hamstring injury.

Van Dijk, 31, has emerged as the latest first-team regular for Jurgen Klopp's outfit to face a spell on the sidelines. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Arthur are also currently out of action with respective injuries for the Reds.

During the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday (January 2), Van Dijk was taken off at the break after a hamstring issue.

When asked about his centre-back's injury, Klopp had said:

"Virgil felt the hamstring a little bit. He said he's fine, but when I said we don't take any risks, the physios were quite happy with that. I think it's nothing serious, but that's why we changed him."

However, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Van Dijk is facing a spell on the sidelines as his hamstring problem has turned out to be worse than initially feared. If his injury is of a larger nature, he is likely to be out for between two and six weeks of action.

A complete defender blessed with pace and positioning, the Netherlands captain has been an ever-present figure at the center of Liverpool's backline in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has scored two goals in 24 overall games, including 17 appearances in the Premier League and six matches in the UEFA Champions League.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are expected to emerge as Klopp's top defensive pair in Van Dijk's absence. Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips are also available as other centre-back options for the Reds.

33 Premier League games played

29 goals conceded

41.3 expected goals against (xGA)



Liverpool without Virgil van Dijk in 20/21:
33 Premier League games played
29 goals conceded
41.3 expected goals against (xGA)

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, with 28 points from 17 games. The club are next set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday (January 7).

Liverpool accelerating their efforts for defender with £88m release clause: Reports

According to O Jogo, Liverpool have expressed their interest to snap up Antonio Silva after monitoring his progress at Benfica for months. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Napoli are also in the race to sign the promising two-cap Portugal international.

Benfica are aware of the top European outfits' interest in the teenager. Hence, club president Rui Costa has clarified that any suitor will have to activate the defender's £88 million release clause to rope him in.

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in his role in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. After rising through the ranks of Benfica, he made his senior-team debut in August last year. Since then, Silva has scored three goals in 20 overall appearances, helping the Eagles register eight clean sheets in the process.

