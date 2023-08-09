Liverpool dealt massive blow in pursuit of 22-year-old Brazil international: Reports

Liverpool have been dealt a potentially telling blow in their pursuit of Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade.

According to AnfieldWatch, the Brazilian club have not been open to selling Andre in the middle of their own season, which runs until December. They are willing to grant him a move to Europe, with Sporting CP and Fulham also keen, but in January.

If Fluminense were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores earlier today (August 9), then it would have dented the club's hope of a major trophy this term. This could have brought them to the table this summer for the £26 million-rated defensive midfielder.

But as it turned out, Andre played the full 90 minutes as Fluminense beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0 in the second leg (3-1 aggregate) in the Copa Libertadores last-16. The first leg of the quarterfinals will take place from 22 to 24 August and the return leg will be held between 29-31 August.

Botafogo have been tipped as the mid-season favorites to win the Brazilian Serie A, holding an 18-point lead at the top with 20 games to go. Fluminense, who are third in the league table, were dumped out of the Copa do Brasil by Flamengo in the Round-of-16.

They now have a realistic chance at the Copa Libertadores — a trophy they have never lifted in their 121-year-long history. Andre, 22, is one of their most prized possessions.

The one-cap Brazilian international has already made 38 appearances across competitions this season. His contract at the Maracana runs until December 2026.

Liverpool lack a natural defensive midfielder going into the new season

Fabinho's move to Al-Ittihad has left Jurgen Klopp without a natural destroyer in Liverpool's senior team.

Jordan Henderson often deputized in that role but he too has left Anfield for the Saudi Pro League. As a result, the German tactician was forced to try out new things in pre-season, which included playing Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the No. 6 role.

Even Cody Gakpo has been played as a No. 8 in a couple of friendly matches to utilize Mac Allister in the defensive midfield position. Klopp has admitted that the Argentina international could be Liverpool's makeshift solution in that position for now.

Thiago Alcantara (32) is another player who can deputize in that role but the Spanish superstar's true brilliance is seen when he is played in the No. 8 position. His injury issues also make him an unreliable long-term option.

Liverpool are said to be in hot pursuit of Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Despite seeing multiple bids knocked back for the £50 million-rated Belgian teenager, the two clubs are still believed to be in talks over a summer transfer.