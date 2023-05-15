Liverpool dealt massive blow in race to sign top target as Manchester United prepare to pounce: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive blow as Alexis Mac Allister wants to join a Champions League side. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is ready to leave his current club, and now Manchester United have jumped ahead in the race.

As per a report in The Athletic, Mac Allister is yet to agree a deal with any side but is keeping his options open. He prefers joining a side playing in the UEFA Champions League, should he opt to leave the Seagulls this summer.

Liverpool are unlikely to make it to the top four this season, and they will have to settle for the Europa League next term. That could be a big issue for them this summer, as current top target Mac Allister is eyeing European glory. Manchester United are well on course to finish in the top four and they can get the Argentine the Champions League games he craves.

Liverpool have already missed out on Jude Bellingham after they reoortedly opted out of the race. The Englishman is now close to joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool and Manchester United target on his future

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from Brighton ever since he lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year. However, he stayed put in the January window, but is set to think about a possible transfer in the summer.

The Liverpool target was quoted by 90Min as saying:

"The truth is that I am very happy at the club, I try not to think about the future. I know there's a lot of talk and I think it's normal after winning the World Cup. Already, in the January market, there was a lot of talk, but I'm very calm. I focus on playing, on training every day, on continuing to improve."

Mac Allister further said:

"Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Brighton. I respect this club a lot because I am very grateful. Later in the summer, we'll see. If an offer arrives that could be good for the club and for me, we will sit down and talk. If not, I will continue to be very happy at this club."

However, his father has confirmed that clubs are already in talks over a possible move in the summer. They are yet to decide his future, but will hold talks with the Seagulls at the end of the season.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We'll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it's not about money."

Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the Argentine, while Brighton have accepted that the midfielder is likely to leave in the summer.

