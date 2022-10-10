Liverpool dealt massive injury blow as knee injury rules out attacker until after 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Liverpool have suffered a huge injury blow, with Luis Diaz being ruled out with a knee injury until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, per journalist Paul Joyce.

Diaz came off in the first half of the Merseysiders' 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on October 9 with an evident issue with his knee.

The Colombian had assisted Darwin Nunez's equalizer in the 34th minute.

However, he trudged down the tunnel in obvious distress and was replaced by Roberto Firmino in the 42nd minute.

Joyce has revealed that reports in Colombia have confirmed that the winger is set to be out of action.

He will miss the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off at the end of November.

It is a setback for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have made a disappointing start to the season.

The Anfield outfit currently sit 10th in the league, winning two and losing as many of their eight fixtures.

Diaz has been in fine form despite his side's woes, scoring four goals and contributing two assists in 12 appearances.

The Colombian arrived at Anfield from FC Porto this past January for £42.3 million and became a mainstay in Klopp's side.

He made 26 appearances, scoring six goals and providing as many assists in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he looks likely to play no part of Liverpool's upcoming fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Ajax.

More injury trouble for Liverpool manager Klopp

Klopp's side's injury curse continues

Klopp has been given yet another injury headache with the news that Diaz is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The German tactician was already dealing with an injury curse to his midfield.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have been dealing with issues this season.

Diaz is not the only latest top name to now be sitting out the Reds' enduring upcoming fixture list and there is a need for the side to get back on track.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also suffered a knock in the defeat to Arsenal and was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue.

Klopp was asked about both Alexander-Arnold and Diaz's problems, to which he responded:

"He is injured unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn't look good for both. That is the icing on the cake. Two massive injury blows for us. Trent and Luis.

Next up for Klopp's men is a trip to Ibrox to face Rangers in the Champions League on October 12.

