Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Borussia Dortmund begin negotiations to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup star: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a setback in their pursuit of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus as Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with the Eredivisie outfit for a potential switch.

Kudus, 22, has emerged as a breakthrough talent due to his brilliant outings for Ajax in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Despite operating in a withdrawn forward role behind Brian Brobbey, he has netted 10 goals and laid out two assists in 21 games across all competitions.

Earlier last month, Sports World Ghana reported that Liverpool had sent their first-team scouts to monitor Kudus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has impressed with two goals from three group-stage matches.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Ghana at the



◉ Most goals - 2

◉ Most shots - 8

◉ Most shots on target - 4

◉ Most successful dribbles - 9



The world will remember him Mohammed Kudus forGhana at the #FIFAWorldCup ◉ Most goals - 2◉ Most shots - 8◉ Most shots on target - 4◉ Most successful dribbles - 9The world will remember him Mohammed Kudus for 🇬🇭 Ghana at the #FIFAWorldCup:◉ Most goals - 2◉ Most shots - 8◉ Most shots on target - 4◉ Most successful dribbles - 9The world will remember him ⭐️ https://t.co/aAn9m33TMr

According to BILD, Dortmund have started negotiations to sign Kudus in the upcoming winter transfer window. BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl is in close contact with the player's representatives. Moreover, the club have former Ghana manager Otto Addo in their coaching staff to help facilitate a hassle-free potential transfer.

Dortmund are also in a position to meet Ajax's demands considering the club are expected to receive a huge fee in the sale of Jude Bellingham in the future. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are in a race to snap up the England teenager.

A left-footed technician blessed with pace and directness, Kudus is renowned for his versatility. Apart from his natural role as an attacking midfielder, he can also play as a trequartista and a right winger as well.

Kudus, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland for a fee in the region of £8 million in July 2020. Overall, he has registered 15 goals and six assists in 63 appearances across all competitions for Alfred Schreuder's side.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mohammed Kudus has never been short of confidence Mohammed Kudus has never been short of confidence 😤 https://t.co/RlLihITBSp

Liverpool ready to sell three players to sign Dortmund's 2022 FIFA World Cup star

As per Football Insider, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to sell James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to facilitate more transfer funds for Bellingham.

With Real Madrid also interested in the £104 million-rated teenager, the Reds are keen to generate some income in the winter transfer window.

Of late, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita have been demoted to squad roles at Anfield. The trio are in the final year of their contracts and will be free agents at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Bellingham, whose stock is expected to rise after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has scored nine goals and contributed three assists in 22 matches across all competitions for Dortmund this campaign.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes