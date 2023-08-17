Liverpool dealt transfer blow as transfer target set to sign new contract with €60m release clause: Reports

Liverpool have been dealt with a transfer blow as Goncalo Inacio is set to sign a new deal with his current club Sporting CP, Fabrizio Romano confirmed. Inacio's deal will also have a new release clause included in it.

Inacio, a Portugal international, is one of the finest young defenders in European football. Apart from his defensive skills, Inacio also boasts spectacular ball-playing skills. The Reds were termed as long-term admirers of the player.

However, their pursuit could suffer a blow as Inacio looks set to stay at Sporting for the foreseeable future. The 21-year-old has so far made 23 appearances for the Liga Portugal club. He has also represented Portugal twice on the international stage.

Virgil van Dijk has not shown his best form in recent times. Players like Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and more have not shown enough for Jurgen Klopp to rely on them. Hence, Liverpool might need a new central defender and Inacio, given his age, could be a fantastic addition.

Apart from being an instant hit, he could also become a long-term partner for Ibarima Konate in the backline. However, him signing a new deal with Sporting CP is a massive hit to the Reds' aspirations.

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak pointed out the aspect of his game he is looking to improve

Ben Doak is one of Liverpool's most talented academy products at this point in time. The youngster made his debut for the senior team last term and his talent was on full display.

Doak, though, is looking to improve the end product in his game. The youngster is keen on working on areas that can serve his team better as he recently said (via the Reds' website):

“Well, the bit of my game I need to get better is the end product, so I’m just trying to look at what these lot do because every one of them are scoring machines or assisting machines.”

Doak, 17, has so far made six appearances for the Reds' senior team. He made an appearance during Jurgen Klopp's side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League opener at Stamford Bridge.