Liverpool defender Andy Robertson linked with shock transfer to become Alexander-Arnold’s rival: Reports

Atletico Madrid have reportedly set their sight on signing Andy Robertson from Liverpool. The Scotsman could start a rivalry with former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real Madrid this month.
As per a report in The Athletic, Atletico Madrid have made Robertson their top target after failing to agree a deal for Theo Hernandez. The Spanish side see the left-back as the ideal addition to Diego Simeone's side this summer.
Robertson put his future in the balance after admitting that he was not sure where he would be next season. He told Sky Sports via Yahoo:
"We have discussed [my future], of course we have. We've had good discussions, me and the club, but what the future holds, I'm not sure. All I know is I fly off on holiday and it's well needed. I need a rest after a long season, and then I look forward to pre-season. That's all my focus is. I can't look too far ahead, I never have done that so I'm not going to start doing that now. I know the position I'm in, I know I've only got a year left."
Liverpool are looking to bring in Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth. The youngster is expected to be the main left-back at Anfield, leaving Robertson free to make the move this month.
Andy Robertson sent message to new Real Madrid signing after Liverpool exit
Andy Robertson took to Instagram earlier this year and sent a message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back joined Real Madrid. He thanked him for his constant support at Anfield and posted on Instagram:
"My brother, where to even start! It has been an absolute privilege watching you grow from a boy to a man over these last 8 years. You have won it all and created amazing memories along the way. I want to thank you for constantly pushing me to new limits and setting the bar so high that I had no choice but to follow. You are going to be a huge miss around the training ground and an even bigger miss on the pitch.
"I hope all the hard work you have put into this club, the moments you have given us and the massive contribution you have made are recognised as they should be….. Wingmen one last time."
Robertson and Trent played 279 matches together at Liverpool, and the two won all major trophies on offer.