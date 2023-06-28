Liverpool's Nat Phillips has reportedly emerged as a target for Leeds United this summer.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and are without a manager to replace Sam Allardyce. They're also without a director of football since Victor Orta's exit.

However, the Athletic state that Leeds United's pursuit of Phillips will not be affected by who the club appoint in the two vacant positions. Daniel Farke is leading the race to be their new head coach.

The German tactician wanted Phillips when he was the manager at Norwich City and could retain his interest in the Liverpool centre-back. The Reds are open to letting him leave if they receive an offer of around £10 million.

Phillips made a huge impression when he slotted into Liverpool's injury-plagued backline in the second half of the 2020-21 season and helped them finish in the top four.

Phillips was loaned to Bournemouth in January 2022, where he made 17 Championship appearances and helped them win promotion to the Premier League. Leeds will hope that he can help them do the same if he arrives at Elland Road.

The 26-year-old was signed by the Reds on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers' youth academy seven years ago. He has since made just 29 senior appearances for the club across competitions.

Phillips could help Leeds re-strengthen their backline amidst reports that Robin Koch could leave this summer. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the German centre-back.

What Nat Phillips has said about sharing similarities with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Nat Phillips has said that he sees similarities between himself and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician played as a defender for Mainz from 1990 to 2001 but never in the Bundesliga. In an interview with the Times in April 2021, when he was playing regularly for the Reds, Phillips said:

"I think we're quite similar as people, quite similar in sense of humour and I know I'm not the most pleasing on the eye — when you compare me to someone like Virgil (van Dijk) and how cool and calm he looks.

He added:

"By all accounts from the manager, he was the same. I've heard him describe himself as having a first-division brain but third-division feet, and I think that's where he draws the similarities. And I think it gives him joy to see someone like me succeed."

It remains to be seen if Klopp's fondness of Phillips persists and is enough to keep him at Anfield despite an evident shortage of regular playing time. He ended last season with just 66 minutes of Premier League action.

Poll : 0 votes