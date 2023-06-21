Manchester United linked with move to sign 26-year-old Leeds defender: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a move for Leeds United's Robin Koch as a cut-price fall-back option in central defense.

Koch is believed to have a clause in his contract which allows him to leave on loan without a fee being involved in the event of relegation. This has apparently caught the eye of several clubs.

According to the Independent (h/t LeedsLive), Manchester United are keeping track of the Germany international. They view him as a cut-price option to strengthen their defense.

The Red Devils are also interested in Kim Min-jae but the Napoli centre-back is close to joining Bayern Munich. Harry Maguire, meanwhile, could leave the club this summer considering he has fallen below Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order.

Koch, 26, can also deputize in defensive midfield and on both flanks in defense. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in bringing him back to Germany as a potential replacement for the exit-linked Jonathan Tah.

Koch spent the entirety of his professional career in his homeland until joining Leeds in August 2020 for a fee of around £12 million. He has since made 77 appearances across competitions for the English team — including 39 in the recently-concluded season.

It remains to be seen how a potential loan move away from Elland Road would work for Koch, considering he enters the final year of his deal next month.

Chelsea rejected second Manchester United bid for Mason Mount - reports

Chelsea have reportedly rejected Manchester United's second offer for wantaway midfielder Mason Mount. Negotiations, however, are expected to continue regarding his future away from the Blues.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea rejected a £50 million offer, which included £5 million in add-ons. Their opening bid of £40 million was also turned down by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on signing the 24-year-old England international at Old Trafford. He is set to enter the final year of his contract with Chelsea next month.

During that time, Mount has been linked with a move to Liverpool among other clubs. However, it seems that Manchester United are the most serious regarding a move for the English playmaker.

Poll : 0 votes