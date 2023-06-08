Chelsea expect massive transfer fees for Manchester United target Mason Mount, Red Devils willing to pay £55 million - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly expecting a fee of around £80 million with add-ons for Manchester United target Mason Mount.

However, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic (h/t UtdPlug on Twitter), the Red Devils want to compromise and offer £55 million instead. The Chelsea midfielder's future has been the topic of major discussion in recent months.

Mount will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge next month. The Blues would know that they risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2024 if he doesn't pen fresh terms.

The 24-year-old can play in central midfield, down the flanks and as a No. 10, offering a number of options to the manager. Moreover, he is a homegrown player, which would further entice Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will budge and meet Chelsea's asking price for a player set to enter the final year of his deal. Moreover, Erik ten Hag would have to look for a plan to fit Mount in the starting XI, considering Bruno Fernandes is the team's undisputed attacking midfielder.

Mount has had a subpar season by his standards - much like his teammates - and has managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. A move to Manchester United will offer him the chance to play for a team participating in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Chelsea finished the season in 12th, ensuring their absence from UEFA competitions entirely for the next campaign.

Pundit slams Chelsea for Mason Mount decision amid Manchester United links

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea's decision to let Mason Mount potentially join a Premier League rival this summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the England international. Merson told Sky Sports, via The Chelsea Chronicle:

"He was one of the first names on the teamsheet for England. Now they’re letting him go. It’s mind-blowing. They’ll bring someone in who will probably take another year to get used to the league because they will have played abroad."

Merson added:

"You’re also letting a very good footballer go to Manchester United or Liverpool, who Chelsea are fighting with to get into the top four next season. You couldn’t write it. How can you let him go to a club that could majorly haunt you? United won’t believe their luck if they get him."

Chelsea may not have a lot of options in their hand if Mount decides against renewing his contract at Stamford Bridge. Keeping him for another season could mean losing him for nothing in transfer fees.

