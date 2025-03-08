Liverpool 'determined' to win £42m battle for 21-year-old Premier League ace eyed by Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool are determined to beat Real Madrid in the race for Milos Kerkez this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The Hungarian left-back has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and four assists from 30 games.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos expected to sign a new left-back this year. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have failed to impress, and the LaLiga giants had long been eyeing a move for Alphonso Davies for the job.

The Canadian was previously due to become a free agent this summer, and Real Madrid were planning to sign him on a Bosman move. However, Davies has now signed a new deal with Bayern Munich and is unlikely to leave the Allianz Arena any time soon.

The situation has forced the LaLiga champions to turn to Kerkez, who could be a wanted man this summer. Liverpool are in the race as well, with the club laying down succession plans for Andrew Robertson.

The Scottish full-back has been outstanding for the Reds over the years but is already on the wrong side of 30. The Merseyside club want Kerkez to compete with and eventually take Robertson's place in the team.

Bournemouth are likely to demand £42m to prise him away, which shouldn't be a problem for Liverpool. However, interest from Real Madrid could be a cause for concern.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool this summer to join Real Madrid?

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid remain heavily linked with a move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. The Englishman's contract expires in a few months, and the Reds have failed to convince him to sign an extension so far.

Los Blancos are keeping a close watch on the situation as they plan to lap him up for free at the end of this season. The LaLiga giants reportedly want to sign him as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30.

However, a recent report from The Sun has stated that Real Madrid could be willing to pay a fee to facilitate a move early this summer. The LaLiga giants will compete in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup this summer, which kicks off on June 15.

As such, Los Blancos are ready to pay a small fee to sign the 26-year-old days before his contract expires. Liverpool, however, haven't given up on a renewal yet.

