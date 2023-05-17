Liverpool drop interest in 22-year-old midfielder with €60 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly not pursuing a deal for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

According to English journalist Jacque Talbot, the Reds are not prepared to pay the Uruguayan's €60 million release clause. The midfielder has been linked with a host of European sides and is expected to leave Jose Alvalade.

Ugarte's agent recently namedropped Liverpool as a side interested in his client. He said:

“Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are many possibilities on the table. It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved."

However, it appears that Jurgen Klopp's side will consider alternatives due to his release clause. The midfielder has been in fine form this season, providing one assist in 46 games across competitions. He has been an ever-present for Ruben Amorim's side and has performed superbly at the heart of his midfield.

Liverpool are instead eyeing a signing to complement a midfield three. They have reportedly placed Southampton's Romeo Lavia on their shortlist. Brighton & Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea's Mason Mount are also options for the Merseysiders. Klopp is expected to make an overhaul of his side in the summer.

Liverpool confirm four players are set to leave the club at the end of the season

Firmino and Milner will leave Anfield as club legends.

Liverpool have announced that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner will all be leaving the club in the summer. The quarter's contracts expire and they will be heading out of Anfield.

Firmino and Milner's departures will be ones that Reds fans will mostly regret given their contributions to the club. The duo played a key part in the side's Premier League title win in 2020 and Champions League glory in 2019.

Meanwhile, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain's time on Merseyside has been hindered by constant injury issues. The duo have failed to nail down a starting berth in Klopp's side during their spells with the Reds.

Klopp will be searching for replacements and this announcement backs the idea that the Anfield giants will be undergoing a squad rebuild. It is needed after a lackluster season in which they exited all cup competitions early on.

They are still in with a chance of finishing in the top four as they trail fourth-placed Manchester United and third-placed Newcastle United by one point. They have two more games to play and have played one more game than their top-four rivals.

