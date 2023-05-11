"In 15 days, the situation will be resolved" - 22-year-old midfielder's agent makes incredible transfer claim amid Liverpool interest

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte's agent has fueled the flames over the Uruguayan potentially making the move to Liverpool this summer.

Ugarte's agent has confirmed that the player will leave Sporting at the end of the season. He also admitted that a move to Anfield is a possibility for the defensive midfielder, telling Portuguese outlet O Jogo:

“Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are many possibilities on the table. It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved."

Ugarte has been a standout performer for Ruben Amorim's side this season. He has featured 45 times across competitions, providing one assist. The Uruguayan has been a constant presence in the heart of midfield.

He is an aggressive and tenacious midfielder who is garnering interest from plenty of European heavyweights. Reports claim that Chelsea and Newcastle United are also in the race with Liverpool for his signature. Ugarte is valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million and has three years left on his contract at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side are set for an overhaul of their midfield in the summer. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo, and James Milner are all set to leave Anfield, per Fabrizio Romano. Hence, Liverpool will be keen to freshen up their midfield.

Steven Gerrard offers glowing verdict of Liverpool target Nicolo Barella

The Reds are keeping an eye on Barella.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer. The Italian has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists in 46 matches across competitions.

Barella impressed in Inter's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (May 11). Anfield icon Steven Gerrard covered the game for BT Sport and heralded the Italian midfielder. He said:

“He’s creative, he can nick important goals. I watched him against England in Naples and he was involved in all parts of the game. He did really well against the England midfield – Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. He’s at a good age as well, coming into his prime.”

Barella's contract with Inter expires in 2026 and he is quickly becoming one of Europe's most admired midfield talents. The Reds' need to rebuild their midfield could be aided by a move for the Italian. He possesses a great passing range and a real eye for goal.

