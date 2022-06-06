Liverpool drop out of race to sign Ligue 1 midfielder: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The 22-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in European football after enjoying an exceptional season for the Ligue 1 side in which he played 50 times across all competitions.

His performances have led to him winning eight senior caps for France ahead of some of the best midfielders in the world. This has resulted in speculation about the starlet's future for a number of months.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (as per Get French Football News), Tchouaméni is 'fighting' to join Real Madrid as the deal enters a 'key' week.

Real are discussing about add-ons and more with Monaco. Key week ahead. Real Madrid will be in direct negotiations with AS Monaco again this week for Aurelién Tchouaméni. Paris Saint-Germain sources also feel he's fighting to join Real Madrid as soon as possible.Real are discussing about add-ons and more with Monaco. Key week ahead. Real Madrid will be in direct negotiations with AS Monaco again this week for Aurelién Tchouaméni. Paris Saint-Germain sources also feel he's fighting to join Real Madrid as soon as possible. ⭐️🇫🇷 #transfersReal are discussing about add-ons and more with Monaco. Key week ahead.

The Italian reporter claims that PSG, who have also been linked with the midfielder, have accepted that the Monaco star is 'fighting to join Real Madrid as soon as possible'. Los Blancos and the Ligue 1 side are set to meet again this week to thrash out a deal.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly dropped out of the race for Tchouaméni. Le Parisien (as per Managing Madrid) claims that the Spanish champions have made an €80 million offer, which could rise to €100 million depending on bonuses.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Aurelien Tchouameni's deal to Real Madrid now seems to be CLOSING. 🎖| Aurelien Tchouameni's deal to Real Madrid now seems to be CLOSING. @RMCsport 🚨🚨🎖| Aurelien Tchouameni's deal to Real Madrid now seems to be CLOSING. @RMCsport

Paul Merson names Liverpool player who 'holds team together'

In his SportsKeeda column, former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson named defensive midfielder Fabinho as the Reds' best player across their grueling campaign.

Merson explained his choice by stating:

"I'm going to go out of the box here and pick a player whose absence caused Liverpool to struggle. If Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah do not play, Liverpool still manage to win. Fabinho, however, is a necessity in Jurgen Klopp's team."

"Liverpool's midfield isn't particularly strong, and Fabinho holds his team together admirably. He's an absolute must in the midfield three and has played pivotal roles in their best performances this season."

The Brazilian international was a key part of Jurgen Klopp's side which won both domestic cups. The Merseyside outfit also finished as runners-up in the Champions League and the Premier League.

Fabinho played 48 times for the Merseyside club over the course of the season. His injury towards the back end of the term highlighted a lack of squad depth in defensive midfield for Klopp's side.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Remember when Fabinho decided he was a forward and scored five goals in a month haha



Burnley (A) Remember when Fabinho decided he was a forward and scored five goals in a month hahaBurnley (A) https://t.co/rieTdiWWf5

