Liverpool have dropped out of the race to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target this summer - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder is still a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, despite signing a new deal with the Seagulls in March.

As per a report in Football Insider, Liverpool deem Brighton's asking price for Caicedo too high and have thus cooled their interest. The Reds are looking to add midfield reinforcements this summer but will turn their attention towards other targets now.

They have now dropped out of the race for Jude Bellingham and Caicedo, as a large part of their budget would be eaten into with moves for either of the two players.

A report in SPORT claimed that Jurgen Klopp was set to be handed a £200 million budget this summer. The German is keen on maximizing the budget and getting in as many players as possible.

Liverpool target wanted to leave Brighton in January

Liverpool target Moises Caicedo issued a public transfer request after a reported bid from Arsenal in the January window. Brighton were adamant about not selling the midfielder, who was also garnering interest from Chelsea.

The Ecuadorian midfielder posted on his social media accounts:

"I am grateful to [club owner] Mr. [Tony] Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Brighton stood their ground despite reports claiming that the Gunners had offered nearly £80 million on Deadline Day to seal the transfer. Roberto de Zerbi was delighted to keep the midfielder and said:

"I am happy that Moises has stayed with us. I want to speak to our fans to support him. I love Moises. Everyone in the club loves him and I want the fans to follow me."

Arsenal are interested in going back in for Caicedo in the summer and will not be facing competition from Liverpool.

