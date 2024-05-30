Liverpool duo emerge as Saudi Pro League targets and could be open to leaving: Reports

Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are reportedly on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs heading into the summer transfer window. The Reds are set for a major overhaul as they enter the post-Jurgen Klopp era with Arne Slot at the helm.

The Daily Mail reports that the Saudi Pro League want to target young players this summer. Diaz and Gomez, both 27, are targets and could be open to leaving Anfield following Klopp's exit.

Diaz has been a mainstay in Liverpool's side since joining from FC Porto in 2022 for £37.5 million. The Colombian winger was a regular last season, posting 13 goals and five assists in 51 games across competitions.

Barcelona have also been linked with Diaz who has three years left on his contract at Anfield. The La Liga giants will struggle to compete with clubs from Saudi if a bidding war for the attacker ensues.

Gomez rose through Liverpool's youth ranks before becoming a prominent member of Klopp's team. The English defender displayed versatility last season, playing at right-back, left-back, defensive midfield, and his preferred centre-back position. He may be after a consistent starting role at this stage of his career and Saudi clubs targeted him last summer.

Steve Nicol urges Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah if they receive a £100 million bid

Mohamed Salah could also be on the move.

Mohamed Salah has long been one of the Saudi Pro League's top targets since they made strides in bringing Europe's top talent to the Middle East. Al-Ittihad failed with a £150 million offer for the Egyptian superstar last summer.

The 31-year-old forward was in electric form last season, registering 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 games across competitions. He reached 211 appearances with the Merseysiders since arriving in July 2017.

Steve Nicol thinks Liverpool should look to sell Salah if they receive a lucrative offer despite his prolific past season. The club legend told ESPN:

"Mohamed Salah, um listen if you’re going to get 100 million for him, I think you take it."

Salah hinted that he sees his future at Anfield with a post on X (formerly Twitter) once the club's season concluded. He acknowledged their failure to win more than the Carabao Cup in Klopp's final season:

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

Salah has a year left on his contract and is expected to be a Saudi Pro League target this summer. He will be playing his first season without Klopp at the helm if he stays.

