Liverpool duo unlikely to get lengthy contracts if Michael Edwards returns - Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool superstars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are unlikely to get lengthy contracts when their deals expire in the summer of 2025.

The Reds are close to reappointing Michael Edwards, who previously served as the club's sporting director. He looks set to return in an even more senior role soon.

Both Salah and Van Dijk's contracts will run out at the end of the 2024-25 season. Both players are expected to be handed new contracts at the end of the current season. Joel Matip, Adrian, and Thiago Alcantara's contracts, meanwhile, run out at the end of the season.

One of the key differences between Edwards and Jurgen Klopp has been contract dealings for players around the age of 30. Klopp is more loyal to his superstar players and prefers handing them lengthy deals, as opposed to Edwards.

For example, Jordan Henderson was handed a four-year-deal at the age of 31 in 2021. Edwards was reportedly keen on offering the midfielder a shorter deal. With Edwards returning in a more senior role, his say is expected to have more weightage.

Van Dijk, soon turning 33, and Salah, soon turning 32, might not get four-year contracts as a result. Klopp is also set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Hence, Edwards' re-appointment could have massive repercussions in the Reds' transfer and contract dealings.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah reveals the advice he wishes to have received when younger

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's most crucial players in recent seasons. The Egyptian is a bona-fide legend of the Anfield club and has stayed atop his game since joining in 2017.

Salah has now revealed the advice he wished to have received during the younger days of his career. The winger emphasized the mental aspect of the game, saying (via the Reds' website):

"[To] work mentally. To work mentally is much more difficult than your work physically. I work in the gym almost every day for an hour-and-a-half. Most of the time I go home and I work again, but it's so hard to keep working on mental things. [Doing] 15 minutes every day, it's so hard."

Salah is in contention to play as Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield in a top of the table Premier League clash on Sunday, March 10.