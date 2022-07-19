Liverpool 'enquire' about possibility of signing £59m-rated Manchester United target: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly entered the race to sign promising Ajax forward Antony, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.

Antony, who has three years left on his current deal, has been rumored to be on his way out of the Johan Cruyff Arena. With former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the helm of Old Trafford now, the forward has been a top target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United placed an opening bid of £51 million for the 22-year-old but failed to strike a deal with Ajax, as per GOAL. Now, a twist in the transfer saga has been introduced.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have now enquired about Antony. The report also added that Ajax value the left-footed attacker at the £59 million mark.

During the 2021-22 season, the left-footed attacker featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Ajax, registering 12 goals and ten assists. His form led to him receiving an international call-up and he has scored two goals in nine appearances for Brazil.

Earlier, new Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder told ESPN:

"We want to keep Antony at Ajax. He has a contract until 2025. I want to work with him, and the club knows this."

As per the report, Liverpool are not expected to match Ajax's valuation of Antony. The Reds have already paid a club-record fee for striker Darwin Nunez (€75 million plus €25 million in add-ons) and tied down superstar Mohamed Salah on a three-year contract. The club have also roped in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Three forwards have departed Anfield this summer, namely Sadio Mane for Bayern Munich, Divock Origi for AC Milan and Takumi Minamino for AS Monaco.

Liverpool and Manchester United interested to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen to acquire the services of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. However, as Williams has a contract until 2024 and a £42 million release clause, a potential deal is unlikely at this stage.

Nico, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, rose to prominence last season, breaking through the La Liga club's first-team squad. During the 2021-22 season, he netted three goals after seeing 1631 minutes of action.

