Liverpool enter race to sign 24-year-old Chelsea midfield target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Chelsea's midfield target Youssouf Fofana in the summer.

The French midfielder has made 42 appearances for Monaco this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist. His current contract with the French club will run until the end of the 2023-24 season. Fofana has an estimated market value of around €25 million.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in adding the central midfielder to their ranks. The Blues signed Enzo Fernandez for a British record transfer fee (£105 million) on the deadline day of the January transfer window as a replacement for Jorginho. The west Londoners are now interested in further strengthening their team.

Liverpool are also expected to raid the market for a new midfielder this summer. The likes of Naby Keita, Thiago, and Juventus loanee Arthur Melo have been sidelined for a significant amount of time through injuries. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have struggled for form as well. Hence, the Merseysiders could look to snap up a new midfield player in the summer.

Meanwhile, Milner, Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to depart the club on a free transfer.

Hence, Fofana, 24, has emerged as an option for both clubs. He has so far made 135 appearances for Monaco, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists. He can play as a central or a defensive midfielder.

Fofana has also earned nine caps for the French national team.

Fabrizio Romano addressed Chelsea's rumored interest in former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is undergoing a rough patch at Bayern Munich at the moment. The winger has struggled for form and fitness. He was also involved in a dressing room bust-up with Leroy Sane after their exit from the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester City.

There have been reports that Chelsea are interested in bringing Mane to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, dismissed the claims, as wrote for Caught Offside:

"Despite rumours, I’m not aware of any contact between Sadio Mane and Chelsea at this stage...Let’s see what will happen with the new coach, but for Mane decision time will not be now.”

Mane was a fan favorite during his time with Liverpool, registering 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games.

The Senegalese, though, hasn't been at his best since his move to Bayern last summer. Mane has scored 12 goals and has provided five assists in 35 matches across competitions.

