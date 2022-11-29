Liverpool enter race to sign Ajax star who has lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Everton in the race to sign Mohammed Kudus, who is representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Toffees wanted to sign the midfielder from Ajax in the summer but no move materialized. According to De Telgraaf journalist Mike Verweij (h/t FCUpdate), they will now face competition from their Merseyside rivals for Kudus.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 22, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across competitions for de Godenzonen this season. This includes scoring against Liverpool in his team's 2-1 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss on 13 September.

Kudus has burst onto the scene in Europe in the past few months and his performances for the Eredivisie outfit saw him named in Ghana's 2022 World Cup squad. He played as a number 10 against Portugal in his team's 3-2 loss against Ghana.

Squawka @Squawka



100% chance conversion

4 duels won

3 touches in opp. box

3 successful take-ons

3x possession won

1 shot

1 goal



Kudus made a telling contribution against South Korea in his team's second 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match, scoring twice in a 3-2 win.

The World Cup has the capability to change a footballer's fortunes.

A good display in Qatar could increase Kudus' valuation and the number of suitors chasing his signature. It remains to be seen if Ajax, who have been a steady source of talented youngsters for European superclubs, will be open to letting him leave mid-season.

Kudus' contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA expires in the summer of 2025. Liverpool have Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Fabio Carvalho as their next generation of attacking midfielders.

But the Ajax playmaker has shown that he is level above most of the competition in his age group.

Liverpool star Alisson Becker yet to make a save at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool star Alisson Becker helped Brazil qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds following a 1-0 win against Switzerland on 28 November.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 2 games

◉ 2 clean sheets

◉ 2 wins



◎ 11 shots faced

◎ 0 shots on target faced

◎ 0 goals conceded



Alisson has not had to make a save. 🏖



He was also between the sticks in his team's 2-0 win against Serbia. But according to Squawka, the shot-stopper is yet to be troubled in a Brazilian jersey in Qatar.

Selecao Canarinho have conceded 11 shots to the opposition in their first two games combined, but none have been on target. Manager Tite will hope Alisson's peculiar statistic remains intact for as long as possible.

The five-time World Cup winners end their 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage journey with a game against Cameroon on 2 December.

