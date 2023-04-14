Liverpool examining conditions to sign 3 Chelsea stars in the summer - Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are examining the conditions of three Chelsea stars. They are keeping an eye on Mason Mount, Levi Colwill, and Conor Gallagher.

Jude Bellingham, for the longest time, was the Reds' primary transfer target. The Merseysiders, however, have reportedly pulled out of the race for Bellingham (via the Telegraph). Instead, they are now courting Mount.

Mount's contractual situation is under scrutiny. The Englishman's current deal with Chelsea will expire in the summer. There have been rumors about him potentially leaving the club and the Reds are interested in the player.

Colwill, 20, is yet another player that the Reds are keeping tabs on. He has made 15 appearances for the Blues' first team so far this season. The Stamford Bridge academy product might join the Merseysiders in the summer.

One of Liverpool's main goals in the summer transfer window is to strengthen their midfield and hence, Gallagher has emerged as an option as well. The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances across competitions for the west Londoners so far this season.

What's next for Liverpool and Chelsea?

Liverpool will return to action on April 17 as they take on Leeds United in a Premier League away clash at Elland road. The Merseysiders are eighth in the league heading into the match. They have 44 points from 29 matches.

The Reds managed a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield in their latest Premier League clash.

Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg in their latest match. They lost their last Premier League clash as well, 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues will next play Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League home clash on Saturday, April 15. Frank Lampard's team are 11th in the league, having scored only 39 points from 30 matches.

Poll : 0 votes