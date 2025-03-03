Liverpool eye 19-year-old Belgian sensation as Mohamed Salah replacement: Reports

Liverpool have set their sights on Ajax youngster Mika Godts as they look to secure a replacement for Mohamed Salah, as per reports. The Reds are in the market for a potential replacement for their superstar forward, who is in the final months of his contract at the club.

Ad

Mohamed Salah has been in devastating form for Liverpool this season, leading the Premier League in goals and assists while helping the Reds comfortably sit at the summit of the standings. The 32-year-old forward has hinted at an exit from the Premier League giants, with his contract due to expire in June 2025.

Fichajes.net reports that the Reds have identified Belgian teenager Godts as an option to replace the Egyptian forward at the club. The 19-year-old has shown devastating pace for Ajax this season, with his dribbling ability and close control also making him an impressive prospect.

Ad

Trending

Arne Slot has solid connections in his native Netherlands, and news of Godts' exploits and potential have reached him in Anfield. The youngster left Jong Genk to join Jong Ajax in 2023 and has quickly risen through the ranks with the Dutch giants to become a key player for their senior side.

Mika Godts has contributed eight goals and six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Francesco Farioli's Ajax this season. The youngster has drawn comparisons to compatriot and former Chelsea star Eden Hazard with his playing style and is expected to move to a bigger club soon.

Ad

Some records broken by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah this season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is enjoying arguably the best individual season in Premier League history, leading his side to a 13-point gap at the summit of the standings. The Egypt international has broken a number of records this season at club level, as well as in the Premier League.

Salah has scored 25 goals and provided 17 assists in the league this term, making him the first-ever player to register a 25-goal, 15-assist season in the Premier League. The experienced forward has also become the first player since Lionel Messi ten years ago to score and assist in 11 separate league appearances in a season.

Mohamed Salah is also the first player in Premier League history to register 40+ goal contributions in two separate seasons, having also done so in the 2017-18 season. The Egyptian star has also provided the most assists ever by a Liverpool player in a single league season this term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback