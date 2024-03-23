Liverpool eye cut-price deal for Chelsea target as they look to bolster defence - Reports

Liverpool are looking to strike a cut-price deal for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, according to Football Insider.

Since joining Forest from Corinthians in the summer, Murillo has been a key player for Forest. He has made 27 appearances for them this term, including 23 on the trot in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo has previously lavished praise on the 21-year-old, saying (via Football Insider):

"He has performed really well and I think he has all the characteristics to become even better."

Forest, though, are facing issues with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. They were recently handed a four-point eduction by the league's governing body, dropping down to the relegation zone.

As a result, they might be forced to sell players in the summer and as per the aforementioned source, Forest have set a £50 million price on Murillo. Liverpool are understood to be looking to sign a left-sided central defender in the summer.

Murillo is a leading candidate on their shortlist and the Merseysiders are looking to strike a cut-price deal. According to Daily Mail, clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in securing the player's signature.

The Telegraph, however, reports that Forest are under no pressure to sell Murillo for cheap despite their financial issues. The report also claimed that Murillo's price could rise up to £70 million in the summer.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Fernando Torres looks back at his Anfield memories

Fernando Torres, in his heyday, was hands down one of the best strikers in the Premier League and world football. While the Spaniard did win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, his best days came in a Liverpool shirt.

Torres is set to return to Anfield for the LFC Foundation match and he looked back at his time in the club, saying that those were the most memorable days of his extraordinary career. Torres said (via Echo):

"For me, to play back at Anfield is also very special. A lot of memories, probably for my best years playing football. It's a special place, so I can't wait to go there."

Torres made 142 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 81 goals and providing 20 assists. He also played 172 games for Chelsea. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner scored 45 goals and provided 35 assists for the Blues, playing a key role in their 2011-12 UEFA Champions League triumph.